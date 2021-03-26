EVANSVILLE, Ind. — If Ben McCollum is told he’s built an elite program, he would say it’s a result of two things; staying humble focusing on the process.
Those two traits have helped guide the Bearcats to two national championships — with a possible third coming Saturday — in five years under McCollum, who firmly believes in his core values to push the team to success.
“When you fall in love with outside love and external praise, sometimes you get to where you drink the poison. When you drink the poison, that’s where you have those hiccups where you just don’t show up,” McCollum said. “You start to associate yourself as good.”
“Good is a result, and you can’t ever say you’ve arrived. That’s a result of a lot of effort and your ability to show up.”
The Bearcats have been better than good in the last seven years. In fact, they’re borderline perfect.
Northwest has only lost by the double digits four times in the past seven seasons.
Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins said McCollum’s coaching is a testament to the team’s success.
“He just does such a good job of explaining the why behind why we do something. So that we’re all comfortable with it,” Hawkins said. “The way he sees the game, too, I feel like it’s second to none.”
In Northwest’s ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament in his 12 years as head coach, McCollum aims for a third national crown on Saturday.
If Northwest is able to win a national championship Saturday, McCollum will become just the fourth Division II coach in history to win three or more titles.
Plus, a win over West Texas A&M in the 2021 Division II National Championship would also push McCollum to a significant milestone: Win No. 300.
But the individual accomplishments don’t phase McCollum, as appreciation continues to pour in across the nation regarding the coach’s accolades.
“It’s humbling, obviously. I think that you certainly appreciate,” McCollum said. “To allow it to inflate your ego and let you think that you’re naturally better than you are, I think that’s where the issues lie.”
With humility acting as a guiding force for the program, McCollum added it’s a hard characteristic to find when on the recruiting trail.
“Now when kids commit, they make a half-hour video on themselves. It’s such a high-ego world, and it’s not their fault,” McCollum said. “When a lot of their love comes from social media and results, they’re always told this, that.”
As the whole nation watches the former Bearcat push his alma mater to new heights, with outsiders constantly wondering how he's been kept away from the D-I level, McCollum connects all the praise to a lesson he learned at a funeral when he was just becoming a coach.
“There were 500 people who were really sad, and there were 10 people’s lives who were genuinely affected for the rest of their lives,” McCollum said. “There’s only a select few people who are genuinely affected if you’re not there. So for outside love, we don’t get overly concerned with things.”
McCollum and the Bearcats search for their third national title in five years against West Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
