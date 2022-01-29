MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins set Northwest Missouri State’s all-time scoring record en route to an 89-49 win over Central Missouri on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
Hudgins finished with 19 points to surpass Justin Pitts's previously highest scoring mark of 2,459 points. Hudgins tallied 16 of his 19 points in the second half, scoring 5 of 6 from the field, all 3-pointers, in the final frame.
The Northwest junior credits the program for his milestone.
“I just think about all the players that I’ve played with over the years. Credit to them, honestly. They put me in a position to score,” Hudgins said. “(Ben McCollum) draws the plays up. Credit to him, too. I honestly feel like it’s a team achievement.”
The No. 5-ranked Bearcats moved their record to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in MIAA play. Central Missouri fell to 9-9 overall and 6-8 in MIAA action.
Four other Bearcats finished in double-figure scoring alongside Hudgins. Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer had a game-high 23 points.
Northwest freshman Luke Moustakas came off the bench to replace Hudgins with 6:34 left in the contest, scoring 5 of 6 shots altogether including 4 of 5 from 3-point range to record a career-high with 14 points.
Northwest freshmen Byron Alexander had 10 points while Daniel Abreu chipped in 11.
The Bearcats closed the opening half on a 21-4 run to take a 39-21 advantage at the break. Northwest limited the Mules to one made field goal in the final seven minutes of the half.
In the second half, the Bearcats continued to roll, shooting 68% from the field and 70% from 3. Northwest outscored the Mules 50-28 in the final 20 minutes.
The Bearcats shot 61.5% from the floor and 57.1% from deep for the game. Northwest also took over sole possession of first place in the MIAA standings when Central Oklahoma lost at Washburn on Saturday.
Northwest returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday to host Missouri Southern at Bearcat Arena.
Central Missouri women 58, Northwest 54
The Northwest Missouri State women saw their three-game win streak snapped as the Central Missouri Jennies notched a 58-54 win Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats dropped to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in MIAA action, while the Jennies improved to 15-7 overall and 11-4 in league play.
Northwest held a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but struggled in the second as UCM scored the first eight points of the quarter to open up a 21-15 lead.
The Jennies held a 28-25 advantage at the break.
Northwest had an 18-10 scoring edge in the third quarter, making 3-of-4 shots from deep to take a five-point lead into the fourth. The Jennies managed to go on a 15-2 run and never looked back, claiming a 58-54 win.
Central Missouri’s Nija Collier led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Northwest freshman Peyton Kelderman led the Bearcats with 11 points. Northwest senior Mallory McConkey also reached double figures with 10 points. Kelsey Fields led Northwest with 11 rebounds.
The Bearcat women return to action next Saturday at Missouri Western. Tip is set for 5 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Missouri.
