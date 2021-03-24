Trevor Hudgins continues to prove he's the best in the country.
After being named the D2CCA Player of the Year, Trevor Hudgins is now the 2021 NABC Division II Player of the Year voted on by coaches.
Only a year ago, Hudgins did not have All-American honors. Now, the junior has racked up numerous accolades.
On Tuesday, he earned his first NABC All-America pick as well as D2CCA All-America honors.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said, "He's a very humble kid, very poised, hard to rattle, and just can do so many things on the floor."
Leading the Bearcats into the NCAA Division II Elite Eight championship, the six-foot, 180-pound junior guard from Manhattan, Kansas, has started every game in three seasons at Northwest.
Since Hudgins arrived, the Bearcats have notched a 94-3 record.
"He can score in so many different ways and it's all set up, whether it's off the bounce, he's got such a tight handle," McCollum said, "and he's able to read our ball screens and play in space."
He earned MIAA Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, averaging 20.1 points per game, with 127 assists and 36 steals while hitting on 54.5% of his field goal attempts, 52.5% of his three-point attempts and 89% of his free throws.
Hudgins is the second Bearcat to capture the NABC NCAA Division II Player of the Year Award. Justin Pitts won the award in the 2017 season, which saw the Bearcats capture the program's first national championship.
No. 2-seeded Northwest (25-2) faces No. 7 seed West Liberty (18-4) in the Elite Eight Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
