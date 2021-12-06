Northwest Missouri State junior guard Trevor Hudgins has been named the MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Hudgins scored a career-high 40 points and set a program record with 11 3-pointers.
It is the second time this season and ninth time in his career Hudgins has earned the weekly honor.
Hudgins averaged 33 points per game and shot 57.1% from the field, including 58.6% from 3-point land, during a 2-0 start in the MIAA.
On Thursday night, Hudgins scored a game-high 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Northeastern State. Hudgins made 6 of 11 3-pointers.
Hudgins tallied 40 points and make 11 3s against Rogers State on Saturday.
