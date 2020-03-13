Northwest Missouri State sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins was named the 2020 D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, and he also captured first-team all-region honors, in a release Friday.
Hudgins becomes the fourth straight Bearcat to win the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year award, following Joey Witthus last season and back-to-back honors by Justin Pitts.
Hudgins led the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 53.3&. Hudgins averaged 19.6 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game in helping lead the Bearcats to a 31-1 record, an MIAA regular season championship and an MIAA postseason tournament crown in 2019-20.
Hudgins was named the MIAA Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player at the 2020 MIAA Tournament. Hudgins had 18 20-plus-point games to go along with four outings of 30-plus points, including the program's first triple-double.
Hudgins will be eligible for All-America and Ron Lenz National Player of the Year honors by the D2CCA.
Bearcat junior forward Ryan Hawkins earned a second-team all-region nod. Hawkins was selected as the MIAA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, while also being tabbed a first-team all-MIAA performer.
Hawkins led the Bearcats in scoring at 22.7 per game, in rebounding at 7.4 per contest, in steals at 2.1 per game and in blocks at 0.8 per game. Hawkins collected eight double-doubles, reached 30 or more points on five occasions and posted 20 20-point scoring contests. Hawkins set the Bearcat single-game scoring record with 44 against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 2.
The Bearcats were set to host the Division II Central Region Tournament this weekend, though all NCAA championships were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.