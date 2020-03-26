After missing out on All-America status by the National Basketball Coaches Association, Trevor Hudgins didn't get passed up once more.
The Northwest Missouri State sophomore guard was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association 2020 Men's Basketball All-America first team that were voted on by the NCAA Division II members of the College Sports Information Directors of America released Thursday.
Hudgins led the nation with a 53.8 3-point field goal percentage, making 105 of 197 attempts. He averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the No. 1-ranked Bearcats.
Hudgins earned MIAA and D2CCA Central Region player of the years honors after helping lead the Bearcats to a 31-1 overall record.
Hudgins was joined on the first team by Jordan Floyd, the Ron Lenz Player of the Year from King University, Daemen's Andrew Sischo, West Texas A&M's Qua Grant and Florida Southern's Brett Hanson.