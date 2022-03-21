For the third straight season, Northwest Missouri State University junior guard Trevor Hudgins has earned D2CCA First- Team All-America honors.
The D2CCA Men's Basketball All-America Teams was voted on by the NCAA Division II members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Hudgins, who garnered D2CCA Central Player of the Year accolades for the second consecutive season, has averaged 23.1 points and 4.3 assists this season.
His 157 three-pointers are the third-highest single-season tally in NCAA Division II history.
Also announced on Monday, Hudgins earned NABC first-team all-district status for the fourth straight season.
The NABC has announced the 2022 NABC Division II All-District Teams and District Coaches of the Year. The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division II.
Hudgins has already claimed MIAA Player of the Year and D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year honors.
Hudgins ranks No. 1 in the nation in total points (831), three-point field goals made (157), three-point field goals made per game (4.36) and in three-point field goals attempted (373).
Hudgins has guided the Bearcats (31-5 overall) to the program's sixth Elite Eight appearance and has helped the Bearcats collect the last two NCAA Division II national championships.
Hudgins ranks as the second-highest active scorer in all of NCAA men's basketball with 2,763 points.
He ranks second in MIAA history in points scored, trailing only Central Missouri's Bill Fennelly (2,819 points).
Hudgins is the only NCAA men's basketball player this season to have made at least 11 three-pointers in three different games.
Northwest is the No. 5 seed at the Elite Eight and will take on No. 4-seeded Bentley University Tuesday at noon at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
