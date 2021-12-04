MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Trevor Hudgins sat down on the bench with less than eight minutes remaining against Rogers State, he had no idea he just set a new school record.
“I knew I shot a lot of threes. I didn’t know I was that close,” Hudgins said. “I was just in the game and I was just shooting.”
Finishing with 11 three-pointers, Hudgins surpassed teammate Wes Dreamer for most made threes in a single game in Northwest history.
Dreamer set the previous record with 10 earlier this season versus Briar Cliff.
In his first 40-point scoring game of his career, Hudgins lifted No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (8-1) over Rogers State (5-2) 90-57 Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The junior guard went 13-of-21 from the floor, including 11-of-18 from three-point range. Hudgins also handed out five assists.
“I think the neat thing about our team is, when he started to feel it a little bit and started to get hot, no one else would shoot it,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “When you get to a point with a team that you want the success of others more than you want success for yourself, you can really start to build and play egoless basketball.”
Northwest redshirt freshman Daniel Abreu came off the bench and was the only other Bearcat to reach double-figure scoring with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Abreu also tallied a team-high six rebounds.
“His energy is unmatched,” Hudgins said. “He can go for days.”
The Hillcats scored the first field goal of the game to take a 2-0 lead only to see the Bearcats respond with a 20-2 run.
Northwest's biggest first-half lead came when sophomore Luke Waters made a layup right before the buzzer to put the Bearcats up 19 points at 46-27.
Hudgins opened up the second half by knocking down his first five three-point attempts to build a 29-point cushion at 63-34 with less than 16 minutes to play.
Hudgins soon passed his previous career-high of 36 points when he swished his school-record breaking 11th three-pointer with 13:47 to play in the contest.
“Everything was open,” Hudgins said. “I just made the right reads, and took the shots that were open.”
With under a minute to go, Northwest redshirt freshman Spencer Schomers scored a pair of free throws for his first points of the season to give the Bearcats 33-point victory.
Up next, Northwest faces Lincoln next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.
Northwest women 67, Rogers State 59
The Northwest Missouri State women extended their win streak to six games with a 67-59 victory against Rogers State Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
“It’s really exciting,” Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett said. “Last year, it wasn’t like this. I’m glad that we have all the depth. It’s fun to win.”
The Bearcats improved to 6-1, while the Hillcats fell to 4-4.
Hartnett finished with a team-high 15 points, while freshman Evelyn Vazquez scored 12 points coming off the bench.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey added 10 points and six rebounds.
“We had some people step up and make some big shots at big times,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “It was huge for us.”
It was a low scoring affair early on as the Bearcats led 2-0 through the first five minutes of the game, until Rogers State claimed an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Bearcats bounced back in the second quarter to tie the game at the break, 23-23. Northwest made 8-of-15 field goals in the third quarter, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, to take a 42-38 lead.
The Bearcats edged the Hillcats 25-21 in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Northwest hits the road to face Lincoln next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Jefferson City.
