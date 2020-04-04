Northwest Missouri State sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins and junior forward Ryan Hawkins are among 14 players remaining in the hunt for the top prize in small college hoops.
The Bearcat standouts were named among the top 14 finalists released Saturday for the Bevo Francis Award.
It marks only the second time that the same school had two finalists in the same year.
The award is presented annually to the player outside of Division I who has had the finest overall season.
This list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
"On behalf of Small College Basketball and the National Award Committee, I sincerely congratulate all 14 Finalists for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award," John McCarthy said, executive director of Small College Basketball. "Based on our criteria, these players are the elite of the elite in the country during the 2019-20 season. It's been a joy to watch each of them, and every one of them has had an exceptional season and has helped to lead their teams to tremendous success this season. I'm so happy for each of them, as they have earned this tremendous recognition."
Hudgins was named the MIAA Player of the Year, MIAA Tournament MVP and D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year.
Hudgins led the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage ar 53.3%. Hudgins averaged 19.6 point, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in helping lead the Bearcats to a 31-1 record, which included MIAA regular season and tournament titles.
Hudgins had 18 20-point games to go along with four 30-point contests.
Hawkins was selected as the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season while leading the Bearcats in scoring at 22.7 per game, in rebounding at 7.4 per contest, in steals at 2.1 per game and in blocks at 0.8 per game.
Hawkins collected eight double-doubles, reached 30 or more points on five occasions and posted 20 20-point games. Hawkins set the Bearcat single-game scoring record with 44 against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 2.
This marks the fifth year since the Bevo Francis Award began. Northwest’s Justin Pitts previously won the honor in 2017.
The finalists will be announced April 4, with the winner named April 6.