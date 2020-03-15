Northwest Missouri State sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins and junior forward Ryan Hawkins are among 25 players remaining in the hunt for the top prize in small college hoops.
The Bearcat standouts made the top-25 watch list released Sunday for the Bevo Francis Award.
The award is presented annually to the player outside of Division I who has had the finest overall season.
This list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
"It is important to note that this is an individual award, yet team success is an important criteria; as such, all of the players on this list have helped to lead their team to their respective national tournament and all of these teams have won more than 20 games, with more than half of them winning 25 games or more," said John McCarthy, executive director of Small College Basketball. "These players are the elite of the elite, and I sincerely congratulate each and every one of them."
Hudgins was named the MIAA Player of the Year, MIAA Tournament MVP and D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year.
Hudgins led the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage ar 53.3%. Hudgins averaged 19.6 point, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in helping lead the Bearcats to a 31-1 record, which included MIAA regular season and tournament titles.
Hudgins had 18 20-point games to go along with four 30-point contests.
Hawkins was selected as the MIAA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season while leading the Bearcats in scoring at 22.7 per game, in rebounding at 7.4 per contest, in steals at 2.1 per game and in blocks at 0.8 per game.
Hawkins collected eight double-doubles, reached 30 or more points on five occasions and posted 20 20-point games. Hawkins set the Bearcat single-game scoring record with 44 against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 2.
The MIAA has one other player in the running in Missouri Southern junior forward Cam Martin.
This year marks the fifth of the Bevo Francis Award. Northwest's Justin Pitts previously won the honor in 2017.
The finalists will be announced April 4, with the winner named April 6.
2019-20 Bevo Francis Award Top 25 Watch List
Buzz Anthony 5'11" Jr. Randolph-Macon
Dalton Bolon 6'4" Jr. West Liberty
Chris Coffey 6'7" Sr. Georgetown
Ben College 6'1" Sr. Whitworth
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 6'6" Jr. Providence (MT)
Jhonathan Dunn 6'4" Sr. Southern Nazarene
Mitchell Fink 6'1" Sr. Oregon Tech
Qua Grant 6'1" So. West Texas A&M
Brett Hanson 6'2" Sr. Florida Southern
Ryan Hawkins 6'7" Jr. Northwest Missouri State
Trevor Hudgins 6'1" So. Northwest Missouri State
Tra'Quan Knight 6'3" Sr. LSU-Shreveport
Kyle Mangas 6'3" Jr. Indiana Wesleyan
Cam Martin 6'9" Jr. Missouri Southern
Mark Matthews 6'6" Sr. Nova Southeastern
Selom Mawugbe 6'10" Sr. Azusa Pacific
Courvoisier McCauley 6'5" So. Lincoln Memorial
Deshawn Munson 6'4" Jr. Harris-Stowe
Joel Murray 6'0" So. West Texas A&M
Nic Reed 6'5" Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Tyrell Roberts 5'11" So. UC-San Diego
Jake Ross 6'4" Sr. Springfield (MA)
Andrew Sischo 6'9" Jr. Daemen
Ryan Turell 6'7" So. Yeshiva
Nate West 5'10" Sr. LeTourneau