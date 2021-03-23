One day ahead of Northwest Missouri State's quest to repeat at the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, the Bearcats hauled in a number of All-America honors.
Junior guard Trevor Hudgins was named the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Men's Basketball Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.
Hudgins was also named to the D2CCA All-America first team, along with senior forward Ryan Hawkins.
Hudgins was also named to the National Associated of Basketball Coaches Division II All-America team. It was his first NABC All-America pick.
Earlier this week, Hudgins was named to the NABC's first-team all-district squad. Hudgins has already earned first-team all-MIAA as well as being named the MIAA Player of the Year for the second straight season. Hudgins averaged 20.1 points per game and shot 54.5% from the field, including 52.5% from three-point range. Hudgins leads the nation with 85 three-pointers made. Hudgins ranks No. 1 in the nation among three-point percentage shooters, among all NCAA divisions, at 52.5%. Hudgins has drained 85-of-162 three-pointers this season. Hudgins posted 12 20-point scoring games, including a trio of 30-plus point contests.
Hudgins is one of six active NCAA players (all divisions) with at least 1,800 points and 500 assists and the only Division II player in that category.
Hudgins becomes only the fourth Bearcat player to earn NABC All-America honors joining Joey Witthus (2019), Justin Pitts (2017, 2018) and DeShaun Cooper (2014).
Hawkins, a two-time MIAA first-team All-League selection, is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while Fox, the NSIC North Division Player of the Year, produced nearly a double-double with 22.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Wolves (19-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.