Fresh off of back-to-back MIAA Player of the Year honors, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins has eclipsed a new ranking.
The junior guard leads the NCAA Division II in three-pointers made, knocking down a total of 81 threes so far this season.
His 81 three-pointers are also tied for ninth with senior Ryan Hawkins on Northwest’s single-season chart.
It marks Hudgins’ second appearance on the chart, as he sits at third as well, sinking a total of 105 three-pointers in the 2019-20 season.
Hawkins has full confidence in Hudgins’ shooting, especially when it’s needed the most.
“He’s going to hit those big shots down the stretch of a game that you need to hit. He’s a great player. He’s so much fun to play with,” Hawkins said.
Averaging 20 points per game, Hudgins has shot 54.5% from the floor and 52.9% from three-point range this season.
Hudgins had nine 20-point scoring games as well as a pair of 30-point scoring performances this season, draining eight three-pointers in two separate games versus Emporia State and Missouri Southern.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum credits Hudgins’ attitude on the hardwood for his success.
“It’s hard to rattle him,” McCollum said. “He’s kind of calm and real steady and then you start talking to him and he gets a little more excited, he doesn’t ever show it though, but there’s an energy about him that goes.“
As he continues to stack up the rankings and statistics, Hudgins said it begins and ends with the team’s culture.
“I feel no pressure. I feel like the team is hungry, like we want to win. We have a handful of people that have played in big games, have rings and I feel like we are a young team,” Hudgins said. “We’re going to get after it every night.”
The Bearcats are no strangers to hot shooting as of late.
Of all the NCAA men’s basketball teams that have played 10 games or more this season, only Gonzaga, the top-ranked team in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, (55.2%) is shooting a higher percentage than Northwest (53.4%).
Hawkins earned first-team all-MIAA honors for the second straight season, alongside Northwest junior Diego Bernard, who was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
The trio of Hudgins, Hawkins and Bernard has pushed the Bearcats to their 23-2 record so far this year.
“It’s so nice to have two guards in Diego (Bernard) and Trevor who can make anything happen with five seconds left on the shot clock. It seems like an eternity with those two when normally it’s like, ‘Alright we have to get a shot up.’ Those two just take their time and they get the look they want,” Hawkins said.
With the Central Region Tournament now looming over the Bearcats’ heads after their loss to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament Championship, Hudgins believes in McCollum to guide them to victory.
Hudgins said, “Him making us read everything, go as hard as we can, for as long as we can. He just pushes us to be the best we can be and the some and I feel like him doing that really allows us to grow and show our skills and our talents out on the floor during game day.”
No. 2-seeded Northwest will play the winner of the No. 3 seed Washburn vs. No. 6 seed Missouri Western contest on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in the 2021 NCAA Central Region Tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota.