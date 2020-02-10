Northwest Missouri State sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins has earned his third MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week award this season.
Hudgins averaged 28 points while shooting 68% from the field and 72.2% from 3-point range in a pair of MIAA home wins for the No. 1-ranked Bearcats. Hudgins went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line and handed out 11 assists to go against only three turnovers in 64 minutes of action against Central Missouri and Lincoln.
Hudgins drained 6 of 8 3-pointers and tallied 20 points to go along with six assists, two rebounds and a steal in an 81-47 win over Central Missouri, avenging Northwest's only loss on the season.
“We were kind of motivated after we lost to them at their house,” Hudgins said after the win Thursday. “We just came in this game well-prepared and very focused.”
Hudgins scored a career-high 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-10 from three-point range in a 96-49 victory over Lincoln. Hudgins went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, dished out five assists and had a steal against the Blue Tigers.
“I feel like we’re just improving in practice,” Hudgins said. “We’re understanding each other’s roles a little bit more, I think. Our defense is improving, which means our offense is gonna improve. … All of our guys, as you can tell, can shoot, can make plays essentially and put us in a good place.”
The win for Northwest (22-1, 12-1) served as a point in the season that could propel the Bearcats towards their ceiling.
“I think over the last few weeks we went over a hump that was there for a long time,” Hudgins said. “I think we’re progressing every day. We’re just gonna compete against teams now. We’re gonna give it our best shot and just go out there, leave it all on the floor. And at the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”
The No. 1-ranked Bearcats will travel to Missouri Southern on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip against the Lions in Joplin, Missouri.