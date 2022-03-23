Trevor Hudgins continues to cement his elite status in his final season with the Bearcats.
Northwest Missouri State's all-time leading scorer and assister is a two-time national champion, a three-time MIAA Player of the Year, the 2019 Elite Eight's Most Outstanding Player and now a two-time NABC Division II Player of the Year.
The junior point guard earned the NABC's NCAA Division II Player of the Year for the second straight season on Wednesday.
After the Bearcats' win over Bentley in the Elite Eight on Tuesday, Hudgins credited the program towards his success.
“It's pretty easy on this team. I mean, we have a group of great guys, great teammates. An amazing coaching staff. I mean, it's pretty easy. They just tell me to keep shooting keep shooting," Hudgins said.
Hudgins became only the fourth NCAA Division II player to earn the award back-to-back joining the District of Columbia's Earl Jones (1983, 1984), Southern Indiana's Stan Gouard (1995, 1996) and Winona State's John Smith (2007, 2008).
Hudgins leads all NCAA men's basketball players in points scored (855) this season.
Among NCAA Division II leaders, Hudgins ranks No. 1 in the nation in total points (855), three-point field goals made (161), three-point field goals made per game (4.35) and in three-point field goals attempted (386).
His 161 made 3-pointers is the second-most in NCAA Division II history for a single season. Alex Williamson (Sacramento State) set the Division II single-season record with 167 made 4-pointers in 1987-88.
Hudgins is averaging 23.1 points per game and 4.2 assists per contest in leading Northwest to a 32-5 record. He helped the Bearcats clinch their ninth consecutive MIAA regular season title this year.
Hudgins and the No. 5-seeded Bearcats will be in action Thursday at 3 p.m. in the NCAA Division II national semifinals against No. 8-seeded Black Hills State at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
