MARYVILLE, Mo. — Six seconds remain on the clock, and Northwest trails by one point.
Those were the two numbers sophomore point guard Trevor Hudgins had on his mind.
Following a miss on the front end of a one-on-one, Hudgins sprinted up the floor, split a double-team and shot an off-balance buzzer-beating jump shot, pushing No. 1 Northwest to a 77-76 win over No. 17-ranked Missouri Southern Thursday night at Bearcat Arena
“(Head coach Ben McCollum) told me to go. He said, "If you have nothing, call a timeout.' I didn’t have anything. I was looking for people, but it was chaotic. Everyone was running around. It was God. It was God at the end of the day. I was just trying to step through and find a little space as I could,” Hudgins said. “It was a prayer, so I thank God for it.”
In the craziest game he says he's ever won, Hudgins helped the Bearcats clinch their seventh straight and 20th overall MIAA regular season title in the team’s 31st consecutive win at Bearcat Arena.
“It’s impressive. Just the type of consistency that you have to have year in and year out and be ready every single game is very difficult to do,” McCollum said.
It was a shot the Bearcat squad didn’t doubt would make its way in.
“I knew he was going to get the shot off, and when it went up, you just have faith in your players. I was the first one to go tackle him," sophomore guard Diego Bernard said. “I’ve never had anybody rush the court or anything. It’s just like we see on TV.”
“It was right at it. It was right at the goal. I knew it was good,” McCollum added.
The game came down to the wire, but the Lions provided a test the Bearcats came prepared for.
Elyjah Clark pushed the Lions’ lead to 76-72 on a 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining in the game.
Down by four points, Northwest received an answer from Trevor Hudgins, who scored a 3 to push the score to 76-75 with 33 seconds left in the game.
A missed free throw later, and Hudgins became the hero the Bearcats needed.
“Sometimes it’s better off to take a shot like that. That’s probably as good of a look as you’re going to get regardless. I was happy with it, obviously. I mean that was, ‘Wow,’” McCollum said.
Hudgins finished with 19 points, six assists and two steals.
Four other Bearcats scored in double figures in junior Ryan Hawkins (19), redshirt freshman Luke Waters (17), freshman Wes Dreamer (12), and Diego Bernard (10).
Cam Martin led the Lions in scoring with 33 points, while Kinzer Lambert scored 18 on the night.
“We were trying to stop Cam in the post, but he was just getting there down low and everybody was physical,” Bernard said. “We just got more physical than them.”
Northwest (25-1, 15-1 MIAA) returns to action on Saturday to take on Pittsburg State at 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
“This is crazy,” Hudgins said. “They (Missouri Southern) punched us in the mouth to come out. And we fought. That’s what Northwest does. We fight.
"And we got the win, and now we’re going to celebrate.”