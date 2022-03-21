When the Bearcats take the court as a No. 5 seed in the Elite Eight, viewers will be glued to one of college basketball's most sensational players, Trevor Hudgins.
The other four players — and even the bench — however, aren't there as a supporting cast. They're also superstars.
Together as a team, they feel unstoppable — and that’s by design.
Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum’s numbers are staggering: a 331-83 record in his 13 seasons at the helm and the winner of three national championships.
Communication is the foundation of McCollum’s success. But for a team like the Bearcats to have lasting success, trust is at the root of it all.
“That's what honestly I think makes him one of the best coaches,” Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins said. “I mean, you've seen him (with) X’s and O’s, he's great. Relationship-wise, that's what brings him over the top.”
A master of relationships, McCollum uses tough love to hammer home his message.
Although Hudgins is a fifth-year guard and a nationally recognized one at that, McCollum won’t treat him any differently.
“They sign up for and it makes them better. It's hard because there's a lot of pressure. But, you know, in the end, you know, I feel like we've had some of the best guards in the country — Division II,” McCollum said. “I think that's because of how we coach them.”
The other half of the Bearcats’ starting back court, Diego Bernard is the glue that holds the team together. But when he first came to Northwest from Lafayette High School, the four-time MIAA All-Defensive Team member needed some molding.
McCollum knew exactly what to do.
“(McCollum) really calmed me down a little bit, made me read off ball screens, just on defense too, just on ball too,” Bernard said. “I just feel like he's just a good coach and he's what put my game to higher level than I was coming in.”
But the coaching isn’t all just one-sided. In fact, McCollum will have full conversations with his players during games, wanting their input to figure out solutions.
“I mean, half the shots I've taken in late situations. I mean, he's trusting me, he's had the confidence in me. He asked me what plays we should run, or what we should do, what I want,” Hudgins said.
As the Bearcats make their sixth Elite Eight appearance while vying for their third straight national title, McCollum credits their uncompromising recruiting towards their ability to remain at the top.
Northwest doesn’t feature a bench-heavy lineup, and most players on the roster see very few minutes on the court. But the right type of player, McCollum believes, adheres to the culture.
McCollum said, “Naturally you're gonna scare some people off… But if we scared you off, then it's probably a a good thing because when it comes to March… I need dudes that are not afraid to compete, and I feel like I've got 12 guys that aren't afraid of that, and as long as I keep getting those, we keep getting those guys, I think hopefully we'll maintain our competitiveness.”
That’s why the Bearcats keep winning. That’s why — despite all the limelight on the starters — the bench trusts the process.
After all, McCollum says if you stick to the process, success will follow.
In Northwest’s regional semifinal versus Washburn, redshirt freshman guard Mitch Mascari had an impressive performance off the bench.
The Ichabods were within single digits before Mascari came off the bench, knocked down his first 3-point attempt of the game followed by two more, before finishing 3-for-3 with 9 points.
“Every day, they come in practice and compete,” Hudgins said. “So we have confidence when they come into games that they're going to produce for us, and, I mean, they have this whole year.”
McCollum was inspired by Mascari's efforts.
"You don't play as much as you would have liked and the very moment that our season's on the brink, you play and you play well and it's got to be hard on him, it's got to be hard on family and, and all that then goes into that one or two moments," McCollum said.
"(It's) a lot more difficult than me just going out and winning a few games with good players. You know, that's truly difficult, I guess, from from their lens.”
Northwest is set for a Tuesday tilt against Bentley in the Elite Eight. The Bearcats have been here before. The defending national champions know how to win.
But that's because great teams start with great leaders.
And for Northwest Missouri State, McCollum is the leader, but he isn’t the only one holding the team together.
“Just the confidence (McCollum) puts in the the guards like not even myself, but everyone on the on the team as well. You can't find that in a lot of coaches, I think. I mean, a lot of coaches love their players, but to have that trust as well is very unique, and then the communication is probably the key factor in all this,” Hudgins said.
The No. 5-seeded Bearcats face No. 4-seeded Bentley (25-4) in the Elite Eight Tuesday at noon in Evansville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.