WARRENSBURG, Mo. — After learning of three-year starter Braden Wright’s injury, Mike Hohensee had one week to prepare for his first starting nod as Northwest Missouri State’s quarterback.
“I was in shock, but I was also excited for the opportunity,” Hohensee said.
In his debut Saturday at Bud Walton Stadium, Hohensee threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more to power No. 3 Northwest Missouri State to a 47-7 win over Central Missouri.
“I’ve been preparing to play for four years,” Hohensee said. “I was nervous, but it’s not like I wasn’t prepared. I knew I had great playmakers around me and we were ready to go.”
Wright had surgery for a midgut volvulus on Friday, Sept. 10, as reported by Northwest Missourian sports editor Jon Walker. He’s expected to make a late-season return.
“He had an incision in his stomach, they cut all the way through everything to work with his intestines, so that is a pretty serious surgery,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said.
Braden Wright attended practice during the week, but stayed home to watch the game from afar.
Hohensee said, “He’s been helping me all week. We were texting about film. He wished us luck before the game, said he would be watching and going crazy at home.”
The Bearcat offense found their groove early on under their new starting quarterback. On their opening possession, Hohensee led a nine-play, 83-yard drive and finished it off with a 32-yard touchdown run.
“It definitely shook out some nerves,” Hohensee said of the score. “It was blocked amazingly. I was untouched running down the sideline.”
Hohensee and company stayed on a mission in their next drive, when Kaden Davis scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0.
“I have full trust in Mike. I knew he was going to step up and do his thing. It sucks to lose Braden, but it’s next man up mentality,” Davis said.
Northwest’s defense showed no signs of slowing down, either. After a dropped pick earlier in the matchup, Northwest senior linebacker Jackson Barnes responded with an interception and a 15-yard return in the opening quarter.
“I was pretty mad about dropping that first one,” Barnes said. “I told Coach (Rich) Wright, ‘I’m coming and I’m getting a pick the next play,’ and I did so I was pretty happy about that.”
The Bearcats capitalized on the turnover with another score, this time on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Al McKeller to push to a 21-0 lead to close out the scoring in the first frame.
Northwest rushed for 95 yards in the opening quarter, while UCM was held to 10 on the ground.
The Bearcats remained unstoppable in the second quarter. Hohensee scored on a his second touchdown of the game on the ground from three yards out. After a failed extra point attempt, the Bearcats led 27-0.
Then, Northwest’s special teams sealed the deal. After Jake Fisher blocked the Mules’ punt, Peyton Plunkett returned it for 22 yards to the end zone. Another failed PAT gave Northwest a 33-0 advantage, which marked the score at the break.
The Bearcats (2-0) continued their prowess right out of the gates in the third quarter. Hohensee connected with Davis on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 10:59 left in the third to go up 40-0.
Hohensee’s sixth and final touchdown of the day came on a 17-yard pass to Imoni Donadelle, marking the senior wide receiver’s first score of the season.
The Mules finally had an answer in the third quarter, but the No. 3 team in the nation was too much in this one, clinching a 47-7 victory.
Hohensee finished 14-for-18 passing for 260 yards. He also rushed for 30 yards. Davis recorded his second career 100-yard receiving game with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
“He has waited his time,” Wright said. “He has been here awhile. He got his opportunity and he seized it.”
Northwest passed for 263 yards, while rushing for 248 to total 511 total yards. Barnes finished with 11 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and an interception.
The Bearcats return to action in their home opener next Saturday versus Central Oklahoma, with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
