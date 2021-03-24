EVANSVILLE, Ind. — When Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins knocked down two free throws in the second half of the Bearcats’ Elite Eight win over West Liberty Wednesday night, it not only pushed Northwest to a 27-point lead, but pushed Hawkins to a notable milestone.
The free throws brough Hawkins to 32 points on the night, the most points he’s ever scored in his postseason career with the Bearcats. It also notched the thirteenth 30-point performance of his career.
Hawkins said a lot of credit goes to his teammates for finding him with open looks.
“The press got them in rotation a lot, so I felt like I got a lot of rotation threes,” Hawkins said. “Transition, kick out threes, that’s the best shot in basketball, and I felt like our offense tonight got a lot of those.”
You don’t have to look too far back for his previous high. Before the Bearcats’ title run was cut short due to COVID-19, Hawkins notched 31 points in Northwest’s 2020 MIAA Tournament opener against Lincoln.
Continuing his postseason scoring prowess from one year to the next, Hawkins is averaging 26 points across three games in this year’s National Tournament. His 32 points Wednesday night surpassed a 30-point night against Washburn in the Regional Semifinals.
But Hawkins says the bigger number on the bigger stage doesn’t mean any more than the last.
“I was just getting good looks from my teammates all night,” Hawkins said. “A lot of drive and kick threes, and I felt like we just played really well offensively all around.”
Hawkins has emerged as one of the nation’s top players over the last couple seasons. Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said it’s all come down to hard work.
“He’s in the gym constantly. He’s got great energy, he has a great attitude,” McCollum said. “The offense is perfect for what he does. He’s just a good player. There’s nothing earth-shattering that made him that good other than work.”
The hard work has led Hawkins to become a leader for the Northwest team that is in search of its third national title in four tries.
McCollum said having one of his players put up a performance like Hawkins’ makes his job as a coach much easier.
“I was happy he did it,” McCollum said. “He works at it, deserves it.”
Hawkins and Northwest will face Flagler in the Final Four Thursday night at 8:45.
