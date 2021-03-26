EVANSVILLE, Mo. — With another season in store for Ryan Hawkins, the senior forward has put the nation on notice.
“I love Maryville. I love basketball. Why not keep playing?,” he told reporters the day before the national championship.
Hawkins said he plans to return to Northwest next year for his final season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19, adding he’s still fine-tuning the details degree-wise.
“I’ll have my masters finished for this spring,” Hawkins said. “With COVID, I don’t really want to go overseas and try and play basketball and risk being locked down in a completely different continent.”
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum is happy that the senior is here to stay.
“He’s just a joy to coach,” McCollum said. “You’re excited to see him everyday. … Ryan’s also a fantastic player as well.”
Considered among the elite NCAA Division II players in the nation, Hawkins’ name is scattered atop the active career leaders in numerous categories.
He ranks first in games played (130), second in steals (223) and rebounds (930), fourth in field goals made (743) and total points (2,067), fifth in three-point field goals made (283) and sixth in double-doubles (29).
The senior forward is one of four active NCAA men's basketball players to have tallied at least 2,000 points and 900 rebounds.
Hawkins credits his team for his success on the court.
“It just goes to show (how) our guards create for everyone,” Hawkins said. “We move the ball so well and at the end of the day, a couple times I get open, I gotta take the shot. It just comes from playing together and moving the ball around.”
That style of play has benefitted the Bearcats and Hawkins so far in NCAA tournament action.
In Northwest’s 98-77 Elite Eight victory over West Liberty on Wednesday, Hawkins recorded his 13th career 30-point game with a 32-point performance.
The following night, he notched his 43rd career 20-point scoring game versus Flagler with a 23-point scoring effort.
Hawkins has drilled a tournament-leading 17 three-pointers, shooting 48.6% from three-point range (17-of-35) through four games.
He's also leading the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging a team-high 24.5 points per game and a team-best 8.5 rebounds in the tournament.
As he's not saying his goodbyes to Maryville anytime soon, Hawkins said he has plans to possibly expand his horizons past the hardwood.
“I’ve always wanted to play baseball. I love it. I miss it so much, from high school even. (McCollum) has kinda put the bug in my ear that it’s a possibility so I said let’s roll with it. So I’ve been kinda getting the arm in shape, getting ready to go,” Hawkins said, throwing his four-pitch repertoire multiple days last week in prep for a possible addition to Northwest's baseball team.
Hawkins and the Bearcats vie for another national championship versus West Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
