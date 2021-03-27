EVANSVILLE, Ind. — There is no match for Ryan Hawkins. At least, that's what it looked like in the 2021 NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
With another impressive showing in the Saturday's D-II National Championship game, Hawkins earned the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight.
"It's a great day to be a Bearcat right now, that's for sure. The feeling never gets old," Hawkins said.
The senior forward finished with a championship game-high 31 points and 18 rebounds.
Fourteen of his 31 points came in the second half alone, helping to elevate the Bearcats to an 80-54 victory over top-seeded West Texas A&M on Saturday, repeating as Division II national champions.
He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, plus he was 9 of 10 at the line.
"Yeah, he's a pretty good player," Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said with a laugh. "I mean he puts a lot of work into it, and he had some mismatches here. ... He got on at the right time."
But the senior will be the first to say his success is a credit to his teammates.
"It means my teammates got me looks offensively and that we played as a unit on defense," Hawkins said. "It takes five guys to make one guy look good, especially on defense. Our guards do such a good job at getting us shooters open."
With still another year in store, Hawkins said this title is one to remember.
"This one was a lot more player-led just because of COVID and the restrictions that we did have. We had a quarantine period before Christmas break. We had 23 days without basketball, and we had to find a way to stay in shape. We were outside shooting in December in Maryville. There were days it was cold," Hawkins said. "We'd be getting our work done on our own and that's what stands out the most to me about this group."
Hawkins was front and center in all three of the Elite Eight victories, averaging a double-double throughout the postseason with 25.8 points and 10.4 rebounds. He scored at least 19 points in all eight postseason games, including 83 over the span of his time in Evansville.
He tallied two double-doubles and 35 rebounds over the three games. Hawkins made 29 of the 48 shots her attempted, including 12 in all from 3-point range. He drew awe from West Texas A&M coach Tom Brown.
"That's not a Division-II kid," he said.
The back-to-back national champion Bearcats are 97-3 in the last three seasons, and Hawkins will look to add even more to the win column as he returns for one more year.
