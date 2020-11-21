Jaelyn Haggard became the 27th Bearcat women's basketball player to reach 1,000 career points in Northwest's 70-62 win over Rogers State.
The Hillcats started the game by scoring on their first two possessions, but the Bearcats went on a 12-2 run and finished the quarter up 16-13. The second quarter was a back and forth battle that ended in a 31-30 Northwest advantage after one half of play.
In the third period, Rogers State opened with an 11-6 run, but the Bearcats stormed back with a run of their own with six points from Molly Hartnett to finish the quarter leading 47-45. Northwest pulled away in the fourth quarter by keeping at least a four-point lead throughout the last period of the game.
Haggard led Northwest with 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Hartnett also made another strong showing with 17 points of her own, and Emma Atwood joined in as the third Bearcat double-digit scorer with 10 points. Hartnett also recorded her first career double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds. Atwood added eight rebounds and Mallory McConkey chipped in six.
The Bearcat women will be back in action on December 3rd when they play Central Missouri in Bearcat Arena.