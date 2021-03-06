MARYVILLE, Mo. — As Ryan Hawkins retreats to his bench and Northwest coach Ben McCollum loosens his tie, the Bearcats begin the lonely trek back to the locker room.
Off to the side, a celebration is underway on their home court.
“It sucks,” Hawkins said.
Following two go-ahead free throws by Northwest junior Diego Bernard, the Bearcats denied a deep inbound to Washburn. Jace Williams instead made a short pass to All-MIAA guard Tyler Geiman. He took two rapid dribbles to the logo, threw the ball off his right foot, and the buzzer sounded as it hit the bottom of the net for a 69-68 win Saturday in the MIAA Tournament Championship at Bearcat Arena.
“DB steps up with two seconds left, hits two clutch free throws. You think, you’ve got two dribbles, don't foul, don't give up a full-court pass for an easy 3 and make them take something from 70 feet away,” Hawkins said.
“If it goes in, I guess it goes in. But it went in tonight.”
The loss ends Northwest’s streak of sweeping MIAA titles at five and caps a season of memorable matchups between the two. Both regular season games were split following overtime periods.
“That was crazy and I’m still shocked,” Geiman said. “Jace (Williams) just threw it into me and said, go make a play. It looked good as soon as it came off my hands, so I knew it had a chance.”
Just one minute earlier, the No. 1-seeded Bearcats grabbed the lead with 1:14 remaining, their first since it was 7-6 in the opening minutes. Freshman Byron Alexander made a pair for a 65-64 lead, though Geiman’s layup with 46 seconds later pushed No. 2 Washburn ahead by one.
Hawkins went to the line and made 1 of 2 with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 66.
Geiman dribbled the next 20 seconds out before attempting a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, though Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins soared in for a block. Geiman bumped Bernard and sent him to the free-throw line, and Bernard sank a pair to but the Bearcats up two before Geiman’s SportsCenter-worthy game-winner.
“Probably wouldn't change a thing, make him throw out the prayer,” Hawkins said. “With two seconds left, I don’t know, 99% of time that doesn't go in. Washburn played a great game, and we just didn't finish down the stretch.”
Following a dismal first half, the Bearcats found themselves fortunate to be in it at the end. Washburn held Northwest to 23% shooting in the opening 20 minutes to lead 30-19 at halftime.
Northwest found a rhythm with 15 minutes remaining when Hudgins and Luke Waters made back-to-back 3-pointers. Northwest finally got within one basket with 9:31 to play.
“I was really proud of our effort the second half,” McCollum said. “I didn't think we came out very ready in the first half ... just terrible. Honestly, I think we thought it was going to be easy and it's not
“If you said before the game, he's got a three-quarter (court) shot to win the game, you probably take it nine times out of 10.”
Geiman finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jalen Lewis added 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Ichabods.
Hawkins paced Northwest with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Hudgins added 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Bernard tallied 10 points with eight rebounds.
Both teams will compete in the NCAA Division II Tournament in the Central Regional in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Northwest entered the week atop the regional rankings, while Washburn was ranked sixth and earned the MIAA’s automatic berth.