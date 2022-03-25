EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Everyone knows the unprecedented statistic: Northwest Missouri State’s starting back court of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard are 16-0 in NCAA Tournament action.
But there’s another statistic that goes unnoticed.
“Two times I’ve missed a game,” said Trevor’s mother Pat Hudgins.
Pat, along with her husband, Sterling, have attended nearly every game of Trevor’s Bearcat career. But they’re not the only ones.
“Maybe I can count on maybe both hands how many games we have missed,” said Diego’s mother, Rella Embray. “This year, I think has been the least. We’ve only missed two.”
The Hudgins, Rella and Chris Bernard, Diego’s father, all have made sacrifices to see their sons play. From road tripping to games to staying weeks at a time to experience their national championship runs, they wouldn’t want it any other way.
“Luckily, both of our jobs are allowing us to be able to travel wherever they go,” Rella said. “I think that gives him a little bit of comfort to be able to see us in the stands, but it also gives us joy to be able to see him do what he loves.”
Their family support have impacted the Northwest tandem in more ways than one.
“Mileage is never too long, always got gas in the car, they’re coming there,” Diego said. “Just having them in the stands just knowing I’m playing for them and my family it’s just overwhelming knowing that they’re going to make the trip, and it’s just really special.”
For the Hudgins family, they made the six-hour round trip from Manhattan, Kansas, to Maryville, Missouri, to watch their son don the green and white — even from his redshirt year.
“I knew he wanted us there. He was redshirting. He wasn’t even playing,” Sterling said. “But us being there meant something to him and we decided we’re going to be at all his games because it was worth it. The drive wasn’t always the best you know, driving all over the place for hours at a time, but the fact he knows we were here for him and we were making the sacrifice to be there for him meant everything to us.”
Just as their family ties are strong, the bonds and connections within the community are stronger. Supporters hit the road to watch one of the greatest back courts to ever grace the hardwood.
“It is not just us. It’s the town people,” Pat said. “The people that you see sitting in the stands at all these tournaments. Those are the difference-makers. Oh, my goodness. I mean, really, these people have traveled everywhere. It didn’t matter if it was South Dakota, it didn’t matter if it was Indiana, it didn’t matter if it was Texas, it didn’t matter where —some of these people have been traveling for years, following (the) Bearcat(s). ... They just love a winning team.”
And it has all led up to this moment: Trevor and Diego’s last dance together.
“Just to be able to see them finish out what they started four years ago — together — that’s very rare. There’s a lot of kids who transferred, go to a different school, or they leave early to go to the NBA or whatever the case may be or just don’t finish school. But for them to stick it out for four years together and achieve this together. That’s going to be a feeling that I’m not going to be able to describe in words,” Rella said.
With a victory Saturday over Augusta (Ga.) in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, the two guards would tie the Northwest school record for career wins with 131, joining Ryan Welty, Kirk Finley and Tyler Dougherty.
“Those two guys have fought, have battled, have encouraged, have put their energy on the line for this team to be winners and they’ve done it together. They’re roommates. They love each other. They respect each other,” Sterling said.
Hudgins and Bernard have helped Northwest to a mark of 130-8, three regular season MIAA crowns, three MIAA tourney titles, three NCAA Central Region crowns and two NCAA Division II national titles.
“The journey is remarkable,” Chris said. “And for Diego to do it with a guy like Trevor and his family — top notch teammates, top notch families — it’s a blessing.”
The time has come, and what better way for the duo to go out together than in their third-straight national championship game.
“If anyone deserves this national trophy — his third national trophy — it’s (Trevor), Diego and his teammates that work so hard to get here after a very difficult year. So it’ll be great euphoria, and probably tears and just I’m thankful to be a part of all of it,” Sterling said.
After totaling more losses than the last three seasons combined, the Bearcats have arrived. And they’re ready to win it all.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment, just playing with Diego and the rest of the guys. I mean, I’m speechless. We have a brotherhood here. Starting from day one in preseason, we just worked so hard the whole year and I mean, the results have shown,” Trevor said. “We’re just a fighting group. We’re really scrappy and I think that’s our M.O. this year and I wouldn’t want to go out with any other group.”
