With the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, a handful of Bearcats hope to hear their phones ring by the end of this weekend.
“It’s a lot of excitement. I've been working very hard for a long time for this,” former Northwest Missouri State offensive lineman Tanner Owen said.
After competing in bowl games, All-Americans Owen, Sam Roberts and Al McKeller took part in the University of Missouri’s Pro Day in late March.
Other Bearcats at Mizzou’s Pro Day included Kaden Davis, Dedrick Strambler, John Rolls, Gabe Bautz, J’Ravien Anderson, and Imoni Donadelle.
“It’s just been straight grind,” Davis said. “You really have no offseason because you're getting ready for Pro Day, and then after Pro Day, you're getting ready for rookie minicamp and then you just got to stay ready throughout this whole time.”
Owen competed in the Hula Bowl in January, along with Roberts. The first Bearcat to win the Cliff Harris Award, Roberts also played in the East-West Shrine Game.
The former Northwest defensive end collected 61 tackles, including 18 for loss with 6.5 sacks en route to earning the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Before going to X3 Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, for more training, Owen also competed in another bowl game, receiving a late invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January.
“I got to show up on Thursday, and the game was on Saturday, so I kind of got thrown in death by fire but both of the bowl games went really good for me,” Owen said. “Personally, I think that's the best thing that I could have done to help get my name out there and be able to show that a D-II player can go against all these DI guys and be successful.”
Owen started in all 52 games of his collegiate career consecutively and helped pave the way for a Bearcat offense that produced six games of 500 yards or more of offense last season, marking the most for the program since 2013.
Owen helped Northwest reach the Division II playoffs all four seasons of his career at starting tackle.
Helping guide the Bearcats to an 11-2 mark last season with a No. 4 national ranking, former running back Al McKeller hopes to play at the professional level.
In 2021, McKeller rushed the ball 284 times for 1,601 yards, including 19 rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in earning first-team all-MIAA honors.
McKeller earned two MVP awards in his bowl games, first in the FCS National Bowl in December and the Tropical Bowl in January.
Regardless where he ends up going, McKeller has confidence in his abilities on the field.
“I mean, not to be cocky or anything, I just feel like there's nothing that I really can't do,” McKeller said. “Wherever you put me out on the field, offense, defense, special teams, running the ball, catching the ball blocking, tackling, you know, anything, I feel like I can do and then I'm gonna go 100%."
Davis, a former Bearcat receiver, finished last season with 10 receiving touchdowns, totaling 44 receptions and 714 yards.
Considering himself an “underdog,” Davis has put in plenty of work in the offseason to achieve his childhood dream.
“In high school, they asked this question in the yearbook, ‘Where are you going to be in 10 years?’ I said, ‘Playing in the NFL.’ And to be able to have that goal and then to be able to finally have a chance to meet that goal? It's just, it's really great,” Davis said.
Whether or not their names are called by the end of this week, the Bearcats have also considered signing on as a free agent, or even joining the CFL.
Northwest has had a total of six players drafted by the NFL. Most recently, the New York Jets drafted cornerback Brandon Dixon in 2014 in the sixth round.
Defensive end Dave Tollefson had the longest NFL career at six seasons (2007-12), while offensive tackle Seth Wand started the most games. A third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2003, Wand recorded 18 starts over five seasons.
Looking to add his name to that list, Owen is relishing in the opportunity to prove people wrong.
“I’m most looking forward to being able to show everybody that DII isn't just some minor league. (In) DII, we play football just like everybody else. We work just as hard as anybody else and we can play with the big guys,” Owen said.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and ends on Saturday.
