Northwest football head coach Rich Wright said he had never seen anything like it before.
After playing three seasons at Kent State in Ohio, running back Justin Rankin finished out his final year of college football as a Bearcat totaling 1,050 rushing yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.
Not to mention, his 211-yard performance against Northeastern marked the most in a single game for the Bearcats since 2011.
But in Wright’s eyes, Rankin stood out for a completely different reason.
“I’ve never had a kid in all the years I’ve been at Northwest, and we’ve had good transfers, but I’ve never had a kid emerge in a leadership role the way he has and as quickly as he has,” Wright said last season.
Rankin added his work ethic pushes him to be a natural leader, even as a transfer.
“I’ve been to two different schools and if you work hard, people are going to gravitate toward you. I’m a people person too so I like to talk to people. I’m not like awkward or anything meeting new people, so it wasn’t that hard to just fit in,” Rankin said.
Wright also added last season, “For me the thing that’s been so impressive about Justin is what a phenomenal teammate he is and how much energy he brings to the facility everyday. That kid’s passionate about football, about Northwest, about his teammates and it’s infectious.”
Now, Rankin hopes to impress the NFL with two distinct skills.
“My work ethic, my film study, that’s really my biggest thing because I know in the league, the playbook is big. I’m going to just stay in the playbook, stay in the film room and work hard,” Rankin said.
The running back is gearing up to show the NFL what he’s made of in his home state of Ohio.
It wasn’t until he was an upperclassman in high school when he wrapped his mind around pursuing football.
“College football wasn’t even like a thing for me until I got my first offer,” Rankin said. “I was just kind of playing just to play, and then in high school I started to realize I’m kind of good at this.”
A Kent, Ohio native, Rankin had high hopes of competing at Pro Day at his former stomping grounds of Kent State.
Despite Pro Day cancellations across the country, many are filming their own “Pro Day,” but that might not be an option for Rankin because Kent State facilities are shut down.
Even without a Pro Day in the books, Rankin is confident in the film he already has.
“Right now I’m just praying, having faith that somebody is going to give me a shot still. Which I’ve been hearing from a lot of coaches, hearing from a lot of scouts… so I mean I’m not like crazy worried about it that I’ll still get a shot,” Rankin said.
With a handful of teams already making contact, plus having plenty of friends already in the league, Rankin has hope for the future.
“I grew up training, talking about it, thinking about it, working for it and now that I got the opportunity to possibly be in the league with some of those people that I grew up with,” Rankin said. “I’ve been dreaming of this day. It’s exciting because I’ve put in all this work for it so hopefully it doesn’t go to waste.”
As the running back presses on, there’s only one thing on his mind.
“My biggest hope is really to just get invited to a camp. Because if I get invited to a camp, I’m staying somewhere for good, that’s for sure,” Rankin said.