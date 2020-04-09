A burning sensation took over the left ankle of former Northwest Missouri State defensive back Chama Pierre in the Bearcats’ second-to-last regular season game in 2019.
At first, the pain didn’t set in. But once it did, Pierre knew it wasn’t normal. And another part of him thought it would be the last football game he ever played.
“My first thought was, I thought it was over, at that time. I thought it was done and I guess I’m not playing football anymore. Like there’s no way I can bounce back. It was honestly the reason why I was crying on the field,” Pierre said.
The cornerback already recorded six solo tackles in the contest on the road against Fort Hays State, the most he had in a single game all season long.
Finishing the season with 13 solo tackles out of a total of 19, Pierre was primed to make his last season of college football count.
“I was able to calm myself down and I was basically just telling myself, don’t think for the worst. Just give it a chance. Basically I was already in my state of recovery in that moment,” Pierre said.
When he returned to Maryville, he knew what was in store for him. The following week in early November, he had surgery and was told it would take time to heal.
A couple months later, Pierre received a surprising text with an invite to attend Pro Day where he would have the opportunity to communicate with NFL scouts.
“It was shocking at first, because I was like, ‘Me, still? I’d still be invited?',” Pierre said. “I was pretty happy. I was excited.”
Head coach Rich Wright mentioned earlier in the season after game one against Missouri Western, that he thought Pierre had “torn his ACL” in St. Joseph.
But the cornerback pressured on, giving his team all he had up until that fateful day in November.
With a now canceled Pro Day, Pierre is looking on the bright side: He can put weight on his ankle and his screws were removed. The former Bearcat said his future all depends on him.
“When you grow up with certain hardships in life, you just have to learn how to bounce back from them. So with the injuries or whatever it may be, I just knew like whatever happened, all I need is as long as I try, at the end of the day I'll be fine with it. Even if I may succeed or not, just knowing that I gave it my all, I'll be OK with that,” Pierre said.
Now his main focus of rehabbing provides hope for Pierre to get as strong as possible and ready for whatever may come his way.
“A great friend of mine, (former Northwest wide receiver) Shawn Bane Jr., told me it could be a blessing at the same time with things getting delayed. It’s giving me more time to heal up so when the time comes, you can just get right back into it as opposed to waiting,” Pierre said.
It’s a full circle moment for the Lake Worth, Florida, native, who didn’t even know if this dream was even worth pursuing.
“From only playing one official year in high school to not knowing if I was good enough. Well I guess I knew, but not knowing if I would have a shot at playing in college,” Pierre said.
“Coming here to Missouri and meeting the teammates that are going to basically be friends and brothers for a lifetime and now to potentially having a shot at playing professional football, I guess I could say I'm really surprised, but at the same time a part of me isn't because I knew with the right mindset, the right work ethic I would be where I am now.”