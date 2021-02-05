Tom Brady continues to rewrite the record book as he’s set to make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance this Sunday in Super Bowl 55.
In three of those title games, two former Bearcats went up against Brady when he played for the New England Patriots.
Dave Tollefson was a defensive end for the New York Giants when he faced Brady and the Patriots in 2007 and 2011 for Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.
Both times, Tollefson and the Giants defeated the Patriots to become Super Bowl champions, but he still attests to Brady’s greatness.
“I mean 10 Super Bowls. Unbelievable,” Tollefson said. “I went to two, and the best team I ever played on we lost in the second round of the playoffs. I mean, to win Super Bowls, it's nearly impossible the way the NFL is set up. It's very difficult. When you look at his stats, I mean he kind of checks all the boxes, he really does.”
In Super Bowl LIII, Matt Longacre was an outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams when they took on the Patriots, with Brady and company coming out on top.
“If he's down in the game, they're never out. With some teams and some quarterbacks, you get kind of that fourth quarter lead of right around 10 points — the game's not over, but odds are they're not going to come back,” Longacre said. “But with Brady, I mean, you have to play it till it ticks down to zero. You can never count him out or his team, and so I think that's what's unique about him.”
Searching for his seventh ring this weekend, Brady owns the Super Bowl record for wins (six), passing yards (2,838), pass attempts (392), touchdown passes (18), and completions (256).
An undrafted free agent in 2015, Longacre played for the Rams in the first four years of his career, totaling 57 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss.
In the 2006 draft, Tollefson was picked in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers and then became a key backup on the Giants.
Then Giants’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo helped the Giants win a ring in 2007.
Tollefson finished his 7-year NFL career with 89 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two rings, including the Super Bowl sack that never was.
“I hit Tom. I got past the guard. I hit him and he was falling down, and it was like would have been the cherry on top of my career to get a sack in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady. Well, Justin Tuck jumped on him as he's falling down and they gave the sack to Tuck,” Tollefson joked. “So it went from me getting a sack against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl to me getting nothing. I wasn't mad. I mean, I wasn’t gonna be a guy that was mad after you won a Super Bowl. So you just had to take it.”
Tollefson added disrupting Brady’s timing was a big part of the Giants’ game plan in both Super Bowls he competed in.
“Mentally we kind of convinced him that he would have to drop back deeper, which played right back into our hands as a defensive front,” Tollefson said. “What we said when I played is get at his feet. That doesn't necessarily mean hit them, but get him to not set his feet. ... Tom is really a guy that has to be set right, but once he’s set right, you can make all the throws.”
Brady goes up against Patrick Mahomes this weekend, a quarterback 18 years his junior hoping to guide the Chiefs to back-to-back titles.
Longacre said, “I think it's gonna be a great game. You probably have the greatest quarterback of all time, and Brady going against potentially the next best quarterback of all time.”
It marks the first Super Bowl matchup between the winning quarterback from the previous two Super Bowls.
Tollefson compares Mahomes’ talent on the field to “Aaron Rodgers on steroids.”
“I've seen so many great players just not make it long enough to really become the greatest guys that potentially really could have been, but he's unbelievable,” Tollefson said.
Before they were competing in the Big Game, Tollefson and Longacre left a lasting legacy in Maryville.
Both earned MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and garnered All-American honors in their time at Northwest.
In his senior season in 2005, Tollefson recorded 12.5 sacks as the Bearcats reached their first of five consecutive national championship game appearances under head coach Mel Tjeerdsma.
Longacre sat right behind Tollefson in the record books with 12 sacks in 2013 under head coach Adam Dorrel, but in 2015 Collin Bevins passed the two on the single-season leaderboard in sacks with 15.5.
Plus, both Tollefson and Longacre were coached by then defensive-line coach now current Northwest head coach Rich Wright.
“He became the Northwest D-line coach my first year,” Tollefson said. “So me and him have a very, very special relationship. We kind of grew up together, like what he taught me and I was kind of his first big time guy, so me and him have a very unique relationship and we talk often, and I love it, man. He's like a dad to me.”
Even with competing in the biggest stage in sports against the biggest name the game has ever seen, the former Northwest stars turned NFL veterans will always be grateful for their Bearcat roots.
“I used to get into it with guys in the NFL all the time that went to big time schools, you know, ‘Man you were in D-II.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I won more playoff games than you won games,’” Tollefson said. “Northwest Missouri State is a special, special place. Maryville is a special place and not only will you learn more about yourself, there, but you'll win a lot of football games.”