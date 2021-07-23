From the NFL to the CFL, Shawn Bane Jr. is finally settling into his new home up north.
“Camp has been different,” Bane Jr. said. “It’s a different country, just getting used to the climate first and foremost, and then you got to learn your coaches, learning your players, learn new plays, actually doing them in person and then against defense. So, all of that was different being off since 2019 technically. But I’ve been working out all that time, and it’s been it’s been showing. I’ve been making some pretty good plays.”
The former Northwest Missouri State wide receiver’s path to the pros featured a stint with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. After signing in April 2019, he was released in August that same year.
Months later in February 2020, Bane Jr. signed as a free agent with the Calgary Stampeders.
After a canceled season due to the pandemic, Bane Jr. took the field this summer in camp with his new team and has relied on his experience in Atlanta.
“I think the NFL, like just the prepping and knowing details, helped me when I got here because everything was just detail oriented, know what you’re doing,” Bane Jr. said. “It is a big playbook, but I was able to digest it much quicker knowing my knowledge in Atlanta.”
Bane Jr. recently arrived to Canada, using the time off from the canceled season to still train in the United States.
Canadian currency, among other things, is his favorite part of relocating to a new country so far.
“Not literally like what it does, but like the people that they have on theirs, and the colors. It’s all colorful. I think the money is pretty cool,” Bane Jr. said. “I’d also say the people. The people, they seem so much more like chill, like no one is in a hurry or in a rush. Everybody’s pretty friendly.”
During his four seasons at Northwest from 2015 to 2018, Bane Jr. earned all MIAA second-team honors for three straight seasons.
Named the MIAA freshman of the year in 2015, Bane Jr. finished his career ranked third in school history in punt-return average, fourth in receiving yards, fifth in receiving touchdowns and sixth in receptions.
Because of his Northwest roots, the move across the border wasn’t a hurdle for the former Bearcat.
“It wasn’t one because I went to Northwest,” Bane Jr. said. “Northwest was just a grind. Obviously, great teammates and great coaches, just a great program all around. So one, it helped me establish becoming confident in myself and knowing how to win with my teammates and the long seasons, like this is a 14 game season but I’m just used to that wear and tear on the body but still maintaining it and playing at a high level.”
Plus, the Bearcats’ snowy national championship win 2016 prepared Bane Jr. for his move to the cold in Alberta, Canada.
“The weather, that’s gonna be huge. We definitely played some cold, cold games up there at Northwest. So I’m excited to see how cold it gets, if it can hold off a little bit longer until we can get a championship and go home would be great,” Bane Jr. said.
Adjusting to the Canadian football style of play required some getting used to, but Bane Jr. said it eventually stuck.
He added about half of the players at camp are American, and he looks to stand out above the rest.
“There’s like a rule where seven Canadians have to be on the field at all times. So that leave spots for five guys from the (United) States to be on the field as well. So I’m just trying to be in that five,” Bane Jr. said with a laugh.
With camp wrapping up this week ahead of cuts on Saturday, Bane Jr. has high hopes for his future.
“I hope that I can make the team and just win us a championship,” Bane Jr. said. “I feel like I’m born a champion. My grandma, my mom would always tell me that and yeah, I’m excited to do that and see where that leads me, if I can go back to the NFL or just see where that will take me. Just my first goal’s first just to finish camp healthy and strong, and then make the team, and get us all the way there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.