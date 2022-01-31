MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State basketball brought home its first national championship in March 2017. A few weeks later, Trevor Hudgins called.
Hudgins knew he wanted to sign at the end of his high school basketball season and dwindled his list down to two schools: Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State.
Pitt State made coaching changes. Meanwhile, Ben McCollum stayed, remaining adamant in wanting Hudgins to become a Bearcat.
The rest is history.
“I’d said it was like it was God telling me to go there,” Hudgins said. “Everyone just washed away and Northwest was the only one standing and, ‘Here I am.’”
Before beginning his journey to eventually becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer and assister, Hudgins needed to prove himself to McCollum first.
In the summer of 2016 at an AAU Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas, McCollum spotted Hudgins, who was competing for MoKan Select.
He sent a text to his then-assistant coach, now-head coach of Northwest women’s basketball, Austin Meyer.
“I said, ‘Who is this kid? I haven’t seen him.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, no, we’ve been in Chicago and all these different places, we haven’t had a chance to see him.’”
McCollum responded, ‘I think he’s pretty good.’
Sitting next to a mid-major assistant coach, he turned and asked him if they knew about Hudgins.
“He said, ‘Yeah, he’s not good enough for us,’” McCollum recalled. “And I’m sitting there like, ‘Well he looks pretty good to me.’”
Hudgins, however, wasn’t as aggressive as McCollum would like. So he decided to check him out one more time at a workout at Kansas State.
The moment finally came.
“Somebody made him mad during a pickup session, and he got in the stance and guarded and went at him,” McCollum said. “It just kind of pissed him off. And I’m like, ‘OK, there it is. That’s all I needed to see.’”
McCollum offered him the next day.
“I think part of it was just he’s got a great family and so they kind of saw that this might be the good place for him,” McCollum said.
But Hudgins never envisioned himself being here — one day passing Justin Pitts to not only become the program’s best assister but also scorer, as well as setting the MIAA record for most 3-pointers in a career.
“I told Justin my redshirt year that I was going to beat his assists record. I held him to that, but I had no clue — no clue — about the scoring record,” Hudgins said.
In his redshirt year, he went up against Pitts every day in practice, picked his brain and his basketball IQ, watched his shots and how he defended the hardwood.
“Guarding Justin was not easy at all,” Hudgins said. “But over the course of the year, I felt like I got better. I got smarter, playing just a little bit more confident.”
That year would be influential in Hudgins’ rise to the top.
“He was humbled and I think coming out of high school, a lot like of our other kids were maybe overlooked, and (he) plays with that chip on his shoulder every day,” McCollum said.
After waiting his turn, the Manhattan, Kansas native quickly made a name for himself.
He started all 38 games in his debut season, setting the Northwest freshman scoring record with 712 points and his 203 assists broke the Bearcats’ single-season assist record.
Earning the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight and MIAA Freshman of the Year, Hudgins guided the Bearcats to an unbeaten season and their second-ever national title.
During the 2019-20 season, Hudgins claimed MIAA Player of the Year as the 31-1 Bearcats won the conference tournament for the second straight year before the pandemic halted their season.
Hudgins led the program to its third national championship and a 28-2 mark last year, collecting the MIAA Player of the Year for a second consecutive time and chosen to the All-MIAA First Team for a third straight year.
With Hudgins in the starting lineup for the past four seasons, the Bearcats have only lost five times.
Embodying the successful brand of unselfish basketball McCollum has built in Maryville, Missouri over the years, Hudgins wastes no time looking to pass first and score second.
“It’s been like that all the years I’ve been here,” Hudgins said. “Whoever it is, whoever’s night it is, whoever’s hot, we just want to see each other succeed.”
To say the junior guard keeps an even keel would be an understatement. But it’s everything the Bearcats need and more.
“(He’s) always got good advice and always just getting us better,” Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer said. “(He’s) just that one person we can always count on to get us going.”
Hudgins didn’t have to look too far for self-motivation. His mother, Pat, helped him develop the poise and patience that keeps Northwest rolling.
“Credit my mom for that,” Hudgins said with a smile. “She’s just chill like me. She’s never too high or too low. I feel like that’s my parents in general. I think I got it from them and that’s why I don’t really have a lot of emotion when I play, but it is what it is.”
Despite not wanting to be a vocal leader at first, Hudgins’ leadership has transcended his wildest dreams.
He’s cemented his elite status at the top of Northwest’s record books. He’s racked up just about everything a college basketball player can accomplish.
He’s in the driver’s seat for the team’s shot at a fourth national championship title.
But none of that is on his mind.
“Family first,” Hudgins said. “I mean, there’s just good people around here. That goes in with family. I mean, just you want to be around good people and Northwest has a lot of them so this place is special and, just got a couple more months with it, with all these people and I’m gonna live it up and then try to have the best time.”
