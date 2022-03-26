EVANSVILLE, Ind. — In their last dance together Saturday afternoon, Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins left behind an unprecedented legacy.
“Just having a partner like (Trevor), just me and him going at it everyday. Just I can’t put it into words right now. Still in awe right now but I’m never going to forget this, making history,” Bernard said.
The mark: 17-0. Northwest Missouri State’s starting back court holds the all-time winningest mark in NCAA Tournament action. It’s a story for the ages, one that may never be replicated, as Bernard and Hudgins left an indelible imprint on the program.
Since the 2018-19 season, Bernard and Hudgins anchored the Bearcat lineup.
They found success in their first year on the hardwood together, going 38-0 and winning the second national title in three seasons for the Bearcats.
“We formed a brotherhood in 2018-19 and we pushed each other so much. We pushed each other every single day in practice,” Hudgins said. “You’ve seen the flame in him every single game and the flame is there in practice too. I went up against that for the first two years I would say, then the last two have been me and him on the same team.”
The victories poured into the next season until the pandemic brought it all to an end with the Bearcats poised to begin another postseason run with the regional on their home court.
The Bearcats returned to their glory the next season, capturing another national title while Hudgins won his first NABC National Player of the Year award.
But nothing compared to this season — the 2021-22 Bearcats, as Northwest head coach Ben McCollum liked to call them. Seems like a simple name, but it stood for a team that was writing they own story.
After Ryan Hawkins transferred to Creighton, the Bearcats felt many doubted they would secure a three-peat, let alone make it past the Central Region, which has now won six of the past eight national titles.
Even with more losses than the last three seasons combined, that’s exactly what the Bearcats (34-5) did, and they made history in the process.
In their four years as Northwest’s starting back court, Hudgins and Bernard claimed a 131-8 mark, three regular season MIAA crowns, three MIAA tourney titles, three NCAA Central Region trophies and and now three NCAA Division II national championships.
Even through his knee injury after taking a hard fall in the Final Four victory, Bernard competed, wanting to play in his final game with Hudgins.
“Yesterday, I couldn't even walk on it, and then today, (the trainers) nursed me up, I was ready to go, and then (McCollum) had trust in me to put me out there and I'm just glad that we got the win,” Bernard said.
And the two will long be remembered for their impact on the Bearcats.
But no one will remember them more than McCollum, the coach who gave two high school kids from St. Joseph and Manhattan, Kansas, the chance to play for the Bearcats in the first place.
“I’m lucky enough to coach them and coach them hard and it's a special deal,” McCollum said. “So it's like bittersweet, because those two together, I won't get to coach again.”
As Hudgins hangs up his Bearcat jersey for the final time while Bernard’s future is unknown as of yet, one thing’s for sure: It marks the end of an era.
“Just taking the court with him every single game was a blessing and an honor. He’s up there for top teammates. Just being a brother for me, giving me the confidence to shoot, confidence to take over a game,” Hudgins said. “I wouldn’t trade him for nobody.”
