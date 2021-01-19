MARYVILLE, Mo. — Despite garnering a double-digit lead in the third quarter, Northwest women’s basketball failed to hang on late against Emporia State, falling 58-51 Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.
In their first home game since Dec. 5, the Bearcats (3-6) entered the contest looking to make up for lost time.
“Right now we’re using games to get in shape as well because we haven’t had the extended practice time,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “I thought we competed as a team. We played hard. They just made plays at the end of the game and we didn’t.”
The Bearcats trailed Emporia State 12-10 after one period, and began to gain momentum with a 10-5 run to start the second quarter, leading 20-17.
Seconds until the break, Northwest sophomore Jayna Green assisted to Northwest senior Mia Stillman, who scored a layup and extended the Bearcats’ lead to 29-26 going into halftime.
Northwest senior Jaelyn Haggard provided the offensive spark in the third quarter, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
In the third period, the Bearcats were up over the Hornets (6-2) by 10 points, marking Northwest’s biggest lead of the game.
“The fact that we could lead there for a long time against a top-five team goes to say something,” Haggard said. “I think that’s great progress for us and I think we had a whole different form of energy and just aggressiveness tonight than I think we’ve had in a little while.”
However, in that same quarter, Northwest senior Kylie Coleman exited the game with an injury.
“With the people we have out, to lose Kylie in that situation, it’s tough,“ Meyer said. “I thought we did a pretty good job offensively for the most part up until her going out, but then we just really struggled to make anything happen at that point.”
Then the Hornets came up big late, scoring 18 points in the final quarter alone and limiting Northwest to scoring only four points, taking the 58-51 victory by storm.
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe scored five of her game-high 25 points in the last minute.
Northwest shot 33.9% from the floor, while the Hornets shot 37.5%.
“We just got to stick with it and hope at some point we have a game where we shoot it well. Without Paityn or Emma, we don’t have a lot of post scoring so we have to make shots and that’s a part of our offense right now, it is what it is. So hopefully we can play with more confidence moving forward,” Meyer said.
Haggard led the Bearcats in scoring with 14 points. McConkey added six points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Coleman and Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett each contributed eight points, while Green led the team with 10 rebounds.
The Northwest women return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. versus Newman at Bearcat Arena, with the men’s game to follow.