In a sport as individualized as the majority of track and field, East Buchanan senior Emma Klein says self motivation is key.
She knows its vitalness herself from her journey, which has her now just months from competing at the Division-I level.
“You have to have a lot of self discipline and work really hard,” Klein said. “I’ve had many points in my life and track career where I felt stuck, but you just have to dip down deep inside of you and push through those hard times.”
That self discipline and hard work has paid off for Klein, who signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to jump for the Nebraska-Omaha track and field program after graduation.
With her whole family on hand, and teammates, classmates and coaches there for support, it made the day one to remember.
“This means so much to me,” Klein said. “Everybody that came has had such a big impact on my life. I’m just real excited to continue this next chapter in my life.”
While the Klein name is nothing new in Gower, the latest to come through has definitely left her legacy. She won the Class 2 triple jump last spring in Jefferson City and came away with a sixth-place medal in the long jump. She has four state medals in all, and Gower mayor Ken Pike even honored her with a proclamation for her state title.
On the volleyball court, Klein is a three-time all-state selection. She is also an all-state tumbler for the state champion cheer team.
Along the way, track become the focal point for her life after high school.
“I was a gymnast for a long time, but track has just taken over,” Klein said. “I love the feeling of getting out there in front of everybody and competing against the tape measure; you’re not necessarily competing against other people, but you’re always trying to better your marks and times. I think that’s really special.”
As soon as the volleyball season completed in November, her attention returned to jumping. She even competed in a national indoor meet last week in Arkansas.
“I love the sport so much. It doesn’t feel really hard to get up everyday and work out for track,” Klein said. “I’m just really excited to keep doing it.”
The next portion of her journey will see her go to a Mavericks program that has produced national champions in the long and triple jump. The coaches and teammates, along with the city of Omaha, made UNO feel like home and helped realize a dream she’s had since she was a kid.
But before she heads to the collegiate track, she plans to bring back more gold to Gower.
“I hope to repeat as state champion in the triple jump, and I really hope to get the state record this year, and I also want to win the long jump, as well. So add that.”
