SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With less than eight minutes to play, Wes Dreamer knocked down a 3-pointer as Diego Bernard was fouled, a key five-point possession that served as the exclamation point in Northwest’s Central Region semifinal win over Washburn on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.
No. 7-seeded Washburn attempted to cut into No. 3-seeded Northwest’s lead in the second half, but the Ichabods never threatened after that play.
Bernard stepped to the line, burying two free throws to give Northwest a 54-44 advantage, as the Bearcats went on to secure a 70-55 victory over Washburn in the eighth meeting between the two in the last two seasons.
Northwest (30-5) advances to the Central Region Championship for the seventh time in eight NCAA Tournaments.
“The games are always fun, but miserable all at once. So hats off to them. I thought we executed our game plan well,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
With less than three minutes left until halftime, Bernard threw down a one-handed dunk, giving the Bearcats a 32-17 lead.
So it was only fitting that the St. Joseph native and the first Bearcat to be named a four-time MIAA All-Defensive Team member was the one who helped put the game away, finishing with a game-high 18 points.
Even more fitting was the way both Dreamer and Northwest head coach Ben McCollum reacted to the dunk while discussing it after the win.
“That was nice,” McCollum said with a smile.
Dreamer added, “I always like a good dunk, especially times like this. It’ll get the crowd going. It’s a big momentum changer.”
Bernard wasn’t the only unstoppable one on the hardwood. For the second-straight game, Dreamer secured a double-double, scoring 16 points and 13 rebounds.
“Just trying to give it my all,” Dreamer said. “Just being me, just playing me and I feel like it’s been working out.”
Northwest redshirt freshman Isaiah Jackson tallied a career-high 13 points.
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman was held to a season-low two points as a result of the defense played by Jackson.
“Isaiah’s feet defensively are absolutely absurd. He’s one of the best feet movers that I’ve ever coached,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats made 7-of-10 from deep in the opening half, as Dreamer and freshman Mitch Mascari each knocked in their first three 3-pointers in the first half alone.
Mascari's last 3-pointer of the half put the Bearcats up 21 points at 39-18 with 1:58 to play. Washburn outscored Northwest 9-2 to close the half, trailing 41-27 at the break.
“I thought that first half we just executed our game plan. We literally walked over it today and they did exactly what we said,” McCollum said of his team’s first-half performance.
The Ichabods (22-11) would pull within four with 10:06 to play, but Northwest closed out with the 15-point victory.
Trevor Hudgins was held to a season-low seven points. Washburn’s Michael Keegan had a team-high 16 points, while Jalen Lewis chipped in 14.
“I can’t say enough about about the career(s) of Tyler and Jalen,” McCollum said. “Two of the best back courts in the history of the MIAA competing against each other and then somebody was gonna go home.. got a lot of respect for them. I’ve loved watching them.”
The Bearcats go up against No. 1-seeded Augustana in the Central Region Championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
