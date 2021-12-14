MARYVILLE, Mo. — Egoless basketball.
It’s an expression that has landed into Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum’s vocabulary a number of times this young season.
He uses it to reference the fact that his team is growing both individually and as a unit, describing them as a work in progress.
It’s been the case for the No. 2-ranked Bearcats even when they have been winning — something they’ve done a lot of over the last few seasons — but it’s especially the case when describing the roles his players have had to step into this season.
As the program’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time scorer in Ryan Hawkins transferred to Creighton University for one final collegiate season, he left behind some big shoes to fill.
But even with their growing pains in trying to fill that void, the Bearcats needed a few games under their belts to exactly understand their roles on the hardwood.
Wes Dreamer understood.
“(It’s) just a bigger role I guess. I mean, with Hawkins leaving, (I) gotta step up a little bit, but that’s not really what I’m worried about — just making our teammates better, too,” Dreamer said.
The sophomore forward came to the program as a freshman in 2019. He started in all 30 games a season ago, averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Through 11 games this season, the sophomore starting forward is averaging 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 49.5% (55-for-111) from the field and 44% (33-for-75) from the 3-point line.
His progression as an offensive trigger has impressed McCollum, but it’s his mental and physical growth behind the scenes that’s made an impact.
“We’ve got a few guys that every day they’re ready to go like no matter what. Every game. Every time,” McCollum said. “So now he’s having to be ready — every day, every practice, every single thing that he does, and that’s exhausting. But, you know, he’s slowly progressing and starting to do that.”
Dreamer knows the responsibility that comes with his newfound position. But he wouldn’t want it any other way.
In fact, the Alvo, Nebraska, native believes it requires a team effort.
“Just like the stressors that we go through every day, like the physical and mental states of it, I mean, it’s hard,” Dreamer said. “I’m just trying to try to do all I can — coming in every day, doing as much as I can, making my teammates better, making everyone else better.”
After falling to Sioux Falls for its first and only loss earlier this season, Northwest (10-1) has since won eight-straight games by a margin of at least 10 points.
The three-time national champion Bearcats look to continue the trend with their selfless style of play, and Dreamer’s up to the task.
“Didn’t really expect all this, but starting to get the hang of it. I mean, just gotta keep going,” Dreamer said.
