Adam Dorrel is back in the MIAA.
The former Northwest Missouri State football coach was named the head coach at Central Oklahoma on Sunday. Dorrel was relieved of his duties after five seasons at Division I Abilene Christian last month.
Dorrel was Northwest's offensive line coach from 2004-06 before taking over as offensive coordinator from 2007-10. He led Northwest as head coach beginning in 2011, winning three national championships in 2013, '15 and '16.
As head coach, he led the team to a 76-8 record. He ended his time there on a 30-game win streak and with a 57-5 MIAA record.
Dorrel graduated from Maryville in 1993 and was an All-American at Northwest before graduating in '98.
Dorrel will the 14th head football coach at UCO. UCO has 644 all-time victories, a mark that is fourth-most in Division II history.
An introductory press conference is being planned for Wednesday, Dec. 8
