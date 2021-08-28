Before the Bearcats faced Sioux Falls in April for a joint practice, Rich Wright addressed his secondary.
“I asked how many guys had ever been on a college football field, and I had that group stand up and I was like, ‘Holy cow,’” Wright said.
In 2019, four Northwest Missouri State defensive backs earned all-MIAA status: Blake Bayer (first team), Trey Washington (third team), Chama Pierre (honorable mention) and Jacob Gassman (honorable mention).
With none returning for the 2021 season, that left a big question mark for the Bearcats, who made moves in the offseason to bolster the group.
The Bearcats added transfer senior Isaiah Nimmers from the University of Northern Iowa. In 2020, he competed in three games before opting out of the spring 2020 season.
In 2019, he was only credited with one tackle, but in the two seasons prior, Nimmers had more playing time.
In 2017, he earned 14 tackles in 10 games and in 2018 he recorded 21 tackles in 12 contests.
Senior Dedrick Strambler joins the room from Hardin-Simmons in Midland, Texas. In five games last season, he posted 29 tackles and 17 of them were solo tackles.
Northwest added another transfer in junior Edwyn Brown comes from Eastern Illinois. He finished the 2019 season with 10 tackles, eight of them solo in six games after missing the rest of the season due to injury.
“We brought in a couple new guys, so that's always a learning curve at first but we're actually meshing really well and getting to know them and building a bond pretty quickly,” Northwest junior Zach Howard said. “Sometimes transfers come in and it just takes some time, but these guys, they're very much Bearcats right away.”
Even with the task of shoring up the back end, the Bearcats have players with experience from 2019.
Senior Drew Dostal played in all 14 games in 2019. He registered 29 total tackles and 22 of them solo stops.
J’Ravien Anderson also returns for his senior season. In 2019, he competed in 12 games, recording 28 total tackles.
Other returners to the room who saw action in 2019 are junior Keilon Hunter, who notched five total tackles in 11 games, and sophomore Joe Barnes who played in two games.
Six redshirt freshmen and a bevy of freshmen also grace the secondary this season.
Despite the growing pains, Wright believes the room can level up this fall.
“We just have to have more situations where they get to see work with live bullets, as we like to say, and feel really good because we've been so strong with the front seven, it allows us to kind of hopefully grow and develop a little bit in the back end,” Wright said. “I have every confidence that we have the talent to be a very good defense again.”
