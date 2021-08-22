A duo of all-MIAA linemen from 2019 spearhead Northwest’s offensive line room, which features a handful of returning starters this fall.
A total of three offensive linemen secured All-MIAA status for the Bearcats two years ago: Tanner Owen, Ryan Spelhaug and Gabe Bautz.
After helping to guide Northwest to an MIAA title and a spot in the NCAA Division II playoff quarterfinals, Owen and Bautz return to the 2021 season as seniors.
Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright has noticed their growth since the last time they competed with each other on the gridiron in December 2019.
“Those guys have definitely been working these two years that we've had off — they've still been working,” Wright said. “It’s been awesome to see that and be able to grow with them. So it's just been so fun to watch them develop and get better every day as well.”
Owen garnered an array of honors in 2019, including AFCA First-Team All-America, D2CCA First-Team All-America, and First-Team All-MIAA.
Owen started all 14 games at left tackle to extend his streak of consecutive starts to 39 to begin his collegiate career.
An honorable mention All-MIAA selection, Bautz also started all 14 games in 2019 at the left guard position.
The two helped bolster a Bearcat offense that led the nation in red-zone scoring. Northwest scored 40 times in 41 red zone appearances with 33 touchdowns and seven made field goals.
The two other returning starters include sophomores Mitch Goff and Seth Zegunis, who both started in every game in 2019.
Others in the group include junior Dalton Hill and sophomore Nyjel White who saw action on the field, followed by a handful of freshmen.
Trusting the room day in and day out under center, Wright commended the room for always seeking room for improvement.
“Those guys have taken more strides than probably anyone on this roster so far this year,” Wright said. “They have really focused in on their assignments, just knowing what they're doing and their technique has improved so much.”
