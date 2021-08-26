The Bearcats return a core group of linebackers to the room this season, keeping consistency in a front seven that consistently ranks among the nation's best.
“We’ve been around with each other for two years, so we're getting pretty close,” Northwest senior Brody Buck said. “We're bonding pretty well right now.”
Both part of a handful “super seniors” back in action this fall, Buck and senior Jackson Barnes lead the group entering the season, after the Bearcats had top linebacker Andy Hessler graduate.
Earning second team All-MIAA honors in 2019, Barnes played and started in 13 games at linebacker.
Ranking second on the team with 89 total tackles, he posted 10.5 tackles for loss to rank third on the squad and also had three interceptions.
Buck saw action in 11 games, drawing two starting assignments. He posted 50 total tackles, including 26 solo stops.
Ahead of the new season, Buck remains confident in the depth of the group.
“We're looking good,” Buck said. “I’m expecting to be able to stop the run any team we play. You know, at least that's our goal and to be up there in the top defenses in the country.”
Two juniors also guide the room; Sam Phillips and Braden Dey.
Sam Phillips notched third team All-MIAA honors in 2019, starting the first 11 games of the season before being sidelined with an injury.
He returns after ranking sixth on the team with 56 total tackles and 34 solo stops.
A two-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Week, the 6-foot-2, 216 pound junior recorded seven tackles for loss and two sacks on the season.
Dey competed in all 14 games, securing 19 total tackles and 11 solo stops.
Three other sophomores with experience, Andrew Blum, Jackson Walker, and Isaac Vollstedt, are back with the team this year.
Vollstedt played in all 14 games. Walker saw action in two games while Blum played in nine contests.
After a nearly two year break of not facing opposing competition, Buck said the group grew from the experience.
“I think it actually helped us out because we've been grinding, working every single day for two years,” Buck said. “So we know the ins and outs of each player, we know how to encourage each other and we know get each other going. So I think it's definitely helped us out.”
