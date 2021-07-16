After five years of coaching players in the NBA, Bryston Williams decided he wanted a change.
“The biggest reason I went to college was because, to give back to kids,” Williams said.
Williams was an assistant coach for the Iowa Energy in 2016-17 and the Memphis Hustle during the 2017-18 season, both G League affiliates of the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams then took his talents to the motor city, serving as a player development coach with the Detroit Pistons for three seasons.
Joining the Indiana State men’s basketball program as an assistant coach in June, Williams’ return to the college hardwood represented a greater purpose.
“Obviously, you get to give back to NBA guys in that profession at the highest level of basketball, but for me growing up, I've always had coaches that were mentors to me, and that impacted my life in such a significant way that I wanted to be that guy for young kids,” Williams said.
Before the coaching world, Williams was a basketball player from St. Joseph, Missouri. After helping to guide Lafayette to its first district title since 1985, Williams joined the Northwest roster in 2009 as part of Ben McCollum’s first ever recruiting class.
“I remember just coming in my freshman year, he was a senior and probably just was a model for me how I was my junior and senior year as a leader, you know, I basically just did whatever he did, and he's just got such great energy, such great, great consistency, unbelievable communicator and unbelievable with relationships and you can see how fast he's moved up in his coaching career,” Northwest associate head coach Zach Schneider said. “He's phenomenal. He's a rising star. I think Indiana state's incredibly lucky to have him.”
Williams also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, and ultimately formed a lasting connection with McCollum.
“He’s somebody I talk to every day. He actually was just calling me this morning,” Williams said. “Being trustworthy, being loyal, being somebody that’s going to hold you to a very high standard in what you do on and off the court, he was somebody that's gonna do everything he can for you. That's what he did for me, and he is a reason that I've been coaching and a lot of his philosophies and a lot of his way of life, the way he goes about things that I tried to take and implement to is what helps me along with being who I am. So he was very impactful in my life, for sure.”
The coaching tree formed from not McCollum’s former players but the Bearcat roots runs deep. As Williams made his transition from the court to the bench, he relied heavily on his former McCollum’s philosophies.
“Being selfless and giving back to others and trying to make someone else a better person, and reach their goals. That's where he is really good. It's about others, and when you have that, and you have somebody who cares for you, you're willing to do whatever it takes to reach that goal that you're looking for, and you're willing to do whatever he asks you to do, or whatever he's asking of you, you want to do it at a high level, and so over time it becomes part of your DNA of who you are,” Williams said.
That foundation guided Williams when McCollum helped break him into the NBA realm. Now as Williams shifts to the Division I level, he remains close to his own background.
Williams joins head coach Josh Schertz, who was at the helm of Division II school Lincoln Memorial for 13 years before taking over the Sycamores’ program this year.
Schertz said in a press release on June 1, 2021 that he was “thrilled” to have Williams on his staff.
“I think the formula for success here at Indiana State is very similar to what it was at Lincoln Memorial in that two key components have to be your development of players along with building a culture that is both conducive to success and one that people want to be a part of," Schertz said in the press release. "Indiana State basketball got a lot better today as Bryston will massively impact those two areas with his expertise and energy.”
A four-time national coach of the year for Lincoln Memorial, Schertz replaced Greg Lansing, who was fired March 7 after 11 years with the program. Before Williams made the switch, he needed to know why Schertz took the position.
“That was the main question that I asked him is, he's won at a very high level. He basically had a lifetime contract there. If he wanted to stay there for the next 30 years, he could. And I asked him, like, ‘Why did you leave such a good situation? You know, you're winning, you're making good money. Why this move?’ And for him, it was, ‘I didn't want to get complacent. I wanted to test myself, I wanted to grow and see if I can build at the DI level what I built in DII,’” Williams said.
Once he knew of Schertz’ intentions, Williams was glad to join a staff that not only aimed at building a winning culture, but believed in it. Even with his credibility as an NBA coach, Williams still remains humble.
Williams, “To me, it doesn’t mean anything if I don't give these players all that I have. If I just come in on NBA coach, I'm going 80% like, I'm failing them, and I'm failing myself. So I don't look at myself as ‘Oh, you're an NBA coach, you have this experience, I'm above people,’ because I still have to have that daily process, I still have to have the daily motivation to give them everything that I have, and make sure I do my homework to prepare them as much as possible every day.”
As he makes his return to the college hardwood, Williams propels his coaching of developing by relating to them on a personal level through his own experiences.
“Just staying the course and, and believing in myself, and not falling into, you know, seriously like, the drugs or alcohol situation like, and going down that route, which I could have… That is probably one of the biggest things that I think I would say I'm proud of myself of that I never went down that road,” Williams said. “Its like the growth of a player like that moment, you don't understand how important that decision was, it's two years, three years, four years down the line where it's like, you look back, and you say, ‘Man, if I made that decision that probably could have took me down the wrong path.’ And so that's where people and kids got to understand, and that's why it's always important to be your best and do your best every day and make sure no matter who's looking, you're always making the right choice when you know it's right. And over time, those decisions that you've made, will stack up and hopefully give you success in your own way.”
Now at Indiana State, Williams wants to build the types of relationships he’s relied on throughout his life, as he looks forward to giving back through the game that has helped mold who he is today.
“I know I wasn't in the at the professional level for a long time, but I learned a lot during those years and it's truly to just give back to be that mentor to these young kids to give somebody they can trust, to give somebody they can count on to give somebody that person that they know they can lean on that they can come to, and they know I have their best interest moving forward, and to help them reach success and show them what it takes to reach and get to where they want to get to, and that's the foundation of why I came back to college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.