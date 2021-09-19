Northwest Missouri State sophomore Teagan Blackburn buried a shot to the far post with seven seconds remaining to lift the Bearcats to a 2-1 win over No. 13 Missouri Western on Sunday at Bearcat Pitch.
Blackburn was played a ball behind the defense and outran her defender, firing a shot past goalkeeper Anna Meyer to upset the Griffons in their first loss of the year.
Northwest (3-3-0) took a lead in the 12th minute on a goal by Adell Gore, leading 1-0 at the half. The Bearcats outshot Western 8-3 in the opening 45 minutes.
Western (3-1-2) tied the game at one on Carly Zabloudil's goal in the 53rd minute, setting the tone for the second half.
Western outshot Northwest 10-6 in the second half, though Blakburn's fourth goal of the year lifted the Bearcats in the end.
Northwest hosts Missouri Southern on Friday and Central Missouri on Sunday. The Griffons will host the same opponents in opposite order. Sunday's games will be the first in MIAA play.
