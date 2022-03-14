SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s no secret Diego Bernard leaves it all out on the floor.
“When the tip comes, I just play with my heart,” Bernard said. “Just the win or go home mentality… it could be our final game… I just give it my all.”
It’s only fitting that the St. Joseph native and the first Bearcat to be named a four-time MIAA All-Defensive Team member gives the Bearcats their edge.
“He’s the sparkplug on our team defensively and offensively. Whenever we need a bucket, I feel like he always provides for us,” Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins said. “Defensively he’s a juggernaut.”
In fact, he’s in a class all by himself in Northwest Missouri State program history. Bernard is the only Bearcat to have recorded 1,200 points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists in his career.
But it’s his impact on the team, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said, that makes the biggest difference.
“He does some things offensively defensively, etc. but more importantly he does give those other guys that are more calm — I guess if you will — that edge that we desperately need to be able to win games,” McCollum said.
Before collecting all of his accolades, though, the former Lafayette star had to make a choice.
“(Northwest) was just a family atmosphere and just like I had back at Lafayette and I was just trying to stay green I guess and go up the road and it wasn’t too far,” Bernard said. “I had a lot of interest in football but I didn’t have really that many offers. So I mean basketball was the choice that I was gonna pick and I’m glad I picked it.”
Now, Bernard has helped guide the Bearcats (30-5) to their seventh Central Region Championship appearance in eight NCAA Tournaments.
Coming off a game-high 18 points versus Washburn in the regional semifinal, Bernard wants to ensure his team advances and knows what it will entail.
“Just go in there and just play free. We know what we gonna do, offensive and defensive assignments and hopefully we can get the dub,” Bernard said.
Entering the regional final, Northwest’s starting back court of Bernard and Hudgins are a perfect 13-0 in NCAA Tournament action, a feat that has come as a result of their unselfishness.
“We’re both very competitive. We don’t like losing at all. We’re just hungry. At the end of the day, I felt like since day one it’s just about winning it’s never been about mine or his or points or anything like that. It’s just we want to win and whatever we have to do to win that’s what we’re gonna do,” Hudgins said.
Already with two national championships and now the chance to secure the program’s third straight, something never done before at the Division II level, Bernard will go down as one of the best to don the green and white.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Bernard said. “Coming in my freshman year I never thought we (were) gonna even play for one national championship let alone two, having to coming in and just trying to do what (McCollum) teaches, the culture and I’m just happy that I’m here with him for sure.”
The Bearcats go up against No. 1-seeded Augustana in the Central Region Championship at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
