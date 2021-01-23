MARYVILLE, Mo. — No. 3-ranked Northwest men's basketball overcame a slow start quickly and efficiently against Central Oklahoma, as the Bearcats went on to defeat the Bronchos 90-68 Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats extended their win streak to five games in a row with the victory.
“I think our effort was just okay to start,” McCollum said. “We didn’t really concentrate. I didn’t think we shared the ball. We didn’t attack the paint... I was really pleased with how they got it together and started to play.”
On his first three-pointer of the game, Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard sunk a three and became the 25th Bearcat to surpass 1,000 career points, joining teammates Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins.
Bernard finished with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, totaling 1,014 career points.
“I didn’t even know I was that close until my teammates told me this morning and asked if I was going to get my 1,000th today,” Bernard said. "I asked them how many points I need, they said two so I got in the corner and I hit that three."
The reigning MIAA Player of the Week, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins tallied 20 points, nine assists, three rebounds and five steals.
Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins finished with game highs in points (23) and rebounds (17), draining 6-of-8 from deep.
For the time this season, Northwest had five players reach double-figure scoring.
The Bronchos (3-5) had an early 8-0 run, but the Bearcats were able to make quick adjustments, jumping out to a 17-2 run.
Bernard's first three of the contest, which helped him reach 1,00 career points, pushed the Bearcats to their first lead of the game at 12-10.
Despite the shaky start, the Bearcats recovered fast, and scored 51 points to mark their highest first-half point total this season.
Northwest entered the break leading 51-34 over Central Oklahoma.
The Bronchos only managed to trail as little as 14 points in the second half, and the Bearcats went on to reach the the 90-point mark for the second time this season.
Northwest shot 54.5% from the field, marking the eighth time in 11 games that it has shot better than 50% from the field this season.
Northwest returns to action Thursday at Lincoln, with a tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. following the women's game.
Central Oklahoma women 61, Northwest 51
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest women's basketball moved to 4-7 on the season with a 61-51 loss versus Central Oklahoma Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
"I was proud that we continued to fight," Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. "The effort was there. We competed."
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett scored a career-high 26 points in the game, marking her second 20-point game on the season.
Hartnett also recorded her seventh double-figure scoring game of the season.
In the first period, Hartnett provided the momentum for the Bearcats, scoring 11 of Northwest's 15 points.
"We had a lot of energy coming into today so I thought that helped us in the beginning keep it close pretty much the whole game and helped us compete," Hartnett said.
The Bronchos (7-4) held a 28-26 lead at the half over Northwest, after limiting the Bearcats to shooting just 21.4% from the field in the second quarter.
The Bronchos extended their lead to 45-35 at the end of three by again holding Northwest to 3-of-14 from the field.
The Bearcat defense allowed zero three-pointers to fall for the Bronchos in the final period, but Central Oklahoma provided too much in the paint.
Central Oklahoma's Kelsey Johnson finished with a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwest's Jayna Green tied her career-high with 12 rebounds.
Northwest faces Lincoln on the road Thursday, with a tip set for 5:30 p.m.