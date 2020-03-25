For the third time in four years, Northwest Missouri State head coach Ben McCollum is the NABC Division II Coach of the Year.
Before their postseason was cut short due to the global coronavirus pandemic, McCollum led the Bearcats to their seventh straight MIAA title and fifth straight MIAA Tournament Championship victory this year.
The Bearcats closed out the season with a 31-1 record and were ranked first in the final NABC Division II poll.
“We’re not into all the excitement surrounding it, we’re very focused on the present and doing the best we can do in that moment and we emphasize it all the time,” McCollum told NCAA college basketball correspondent Andy Katz in an interview Wednesday. “I think that allows our kids to continue to stay hungry and continue to move forward.”
After going on to win the national championship and end last year’s season at a perfect 38-0 record, the Bearcats had a lot to live up to this year.
They replaced All-American Joey Witthus by starting freshman Wes Dreamer and Luke Waters throughout the season and managed to lose just once all season, led by MIAA Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Hawkins.
“Coming off that season and being able to maintain that hunger while still taking everyone’s best shot is so much more difficult,” McCollum said. “They were consistently ready, always answered the bell, had great practices.”
McCollum also won his sixth MIAA Coach of the Year honor as the team finished its season on a 23-game win streak.
“I would’ve loved later down the line see where we could’ve gone. We had started to really play at a high level. Obviously throughout the season we did, but we really hit our stride towards the end, (we were) especially offensively phenomenal. I was excited to see where that went but I understand the circumstances,” McCollum added.
Northwest surpassed the 30-win mark for the fifth time in program history and the 20-win mark for the ninth consecutive season.
McCollum now ties Cal State Bakersfield’s Pat Douglass for the most NABC Division II Coach of the Year awards with three.