MARYVILLE, Mo. — With a leap of 2.14m, Blake Morgan claimed the men's high jump title and made history at the Northwest Open Saturday at the Hughes Fieldhouse.
"I was speechless," Morgan said. "I was overjoyed."
Morgan joined Kevin Schultz to become one of two Bearcats to have ever cleared 7'0" in the indoor high jump.
"It was really fun to tie it, especially because Kevin, the guy who set it before me, was the guy who pretty much taught me how to jump. So to share it with him is pretty special," Morgan said.
The Northwest Missouri State University indoor track and field squads played host to the Northwest Open at the Hughes Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Morgan missed his first two jumps at 2.08m, but bounced back on his final jump to move the bar up to 2.11. Morgan nailed his first jump at 2.11m.
Midland's Shandon Reitzell also cleared the bar at 2.11m. Morgan cleared 2.14m in his first jump, while Reitzell failed to make the jump, giving the crown to Morgan.
With the fourth-best indoor 5,000-meter time in program history, Amber Owens won the women's 5,000-meter race with a personal-best time of 17:46.60.
Joel Dos Santos took second place in the long jump with a mark of 7.06m (23'2"). Jada Shanklin placed second in the high jump with a personal-best jump of 1.77m (5'9.75").
Anna Gladstone claimed first place and a personal-best in the women's long jump with a leap of 5.30m (17'4.75").
Quinn Weakley placed second in the shot put with a heave of 13.09m (42'11.5"), marking the best throw indoor throw of her career.
Reece Smith earned first place in the men's mile run with a time of 4:11.40. Caroline Cunningham placed first with a time of 5:02.95. Cunningham also placed third in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:25.62.
Sarah Pricket (8.93), Ally Hammond (8.98), Hannah Hatzenbuehler (9.59) and Anna Gladstone (9.82) dominated in the 60m hurdles, capturing spots one through four.
Joel Dos Santos claimed the crown with a time of 6.83 in the 60m final, while Aaron Brewster took third (6.934) and Enrico Cavagna placed fourth (6.938).
Ally Hammond took second in the 60m women's final with a clocking of 7.79.
Chloe Saenz placed second in the women's 400m with a time of 57.10.
Northwest went one and two in the women's 800m with Bailey Blake (2:16.55) taking first and Alyna Thibault (2:19.91) taking second.
Federico Crisci placed fourth in the men's 600m with a time of 1:12.14.
Kaylee Harp notched second-place status in the women's 600m (1:25.52), while Jaedy Commins took third (1:27.46).
Prince Griffin and Enrico Cavagna took first and second in the 200m men's final. Griffin ran the 200 in 22.08 as he edged out Cavagna (22.09).
The women's 4x200 team of Kyah Luhring, Lexie Gilbert, Symaih Smith and Hannah Hatzenbuehler captured first place with a time of 1:46.66.
The men's 4x400 relay team of R.J. Williams, Samuel Maldonado, Prince Griffin and Federico Crisci earned second place with a clocking of 3:15.92. The time ranks as the seventh-best indoor 4x400 relay time in school history.
The Northwest women had two teams place in the top three of the women's 4x400 relay. Northwest's relay squad of Sarah Prickett, Chloe Saenz, Olivia Sattlefield and Kaylee Harp placed second with a time of 3:55.22. Northwest's team of Jaedy Commins, Tiffany Hughey, Haley Luna and Bailey Blake placed third with a clocking of 3:55.74.
One month away from the postseason, the Bearcats have their sights set high.
"I"m really, really proud of this team. Everyone works super hard and you can see it everyday in practice," Morgan said. "I think we can be really competitive in conference and really competitive at a national level as a team too."
Missouri Western nabs two wins, one Provo mark
Madison Nash won the women's 3000m run with a time of 10:18.76 to secure her second career indoor victory.
Seniors Bailey Gilbert and Madison Roumph finished 1-2 in the women's triple jump with Gilbert besting her teammate on her final attempt (11.08). She also finished third in the women's long jump.
2021 NCAA National Indoor qualifier Jordan Garr made his 2022 debut in the men's shot put by hitting an NCAA Provisional Mark of 17.64. The St. Joseph native finished second overall in the event.
Hanna Williams finished second place in the women's 200m dash with a time of 25.72.
