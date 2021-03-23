EVANSVILLE, IN - The last time the Bearcats won a national championship in 2019, Trevor Hudgins, Ryan Hawkins and Diego Bernard combined for 25 points.
Now in 2021, the reigning champions are ready to repeat.
“We were so young,” Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins said. “I feel like Trevor, Diego and I, we’re two years older, a little bit more mature as players and so we’ve been here and done it before.”
Two years later, the Bearcats have not only matured, but continue to make waves.
One the eve of competing in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins collected a number of accolades.
The junior earned his first NABC All-America pick and was named the the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Men's Basketball Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.
Hudgins was also named to the D2CCA All-America first team, along with Hawkins.
“Both do different things, and both are perfect fits for the way we play offense where our point guards kind of dictate what’s going to happen,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
The Elite Eight has become familiar territory for Northwest men’s basketball as of late, as this marks the program’s third appearance in four years.
Only West Liberty's six trips to the Elite Eight are more than Northwest’s total.
That's who Northwest faces in quarterfinal action. Leading the nation in scoring at 102 points per game, McCollum said the Hilltoppers' biggest threat is their ability to garner extra possessions.
“Offensively, they’ll shoot a lot of threes, penetrate and pitch, kind of similar to a lot of teams offensively, but defensively is where they’re a little bit different plus their offensive rebounding,” McCollum said.
Northwest has never played the Hilltoppers, and McCollum has made sure his squad is prepared for the challenge as they look to defend their title.
“I think the guys probably can’t wait for the games with how hard our practices have been,” McCollum said. “I think when you’re going against a press every single day in practice, when you’re crashing five pretty consistently, that sort of thing, I think that it wears on your legs a little bit so hopefully we’ll get our legs back underneath us and be ready for Wednesday.”
No. 2-seeded Northwest (25-2) take on No. 7 seeded West Liberty (18-4) in the Elite Eight quarterfinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
