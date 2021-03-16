ABERDEEN, S.D. — With a come-from-behind performance turned overtime thriller against top-seeded Northern State, No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State punched its ticket to the Elite Eight.
“You probably won’t see a better college basketball game this year,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
Overcoming an 11-point deficit with 3:01 left in the contest, the Bearcats secured their 91-86 overtime win over Northern State on Tuesday in the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Region Championship at Wachs Arena.
Scoring 27 of his 29 points in the second half and in overtime, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins sank 4-of-6 three-pointers in the win.
McCollum added, “There is zero arrogance to him. He has a genuine extreme confidence. Very few have that confidence. He is so humble. He believes in himself and his teammates believe in him.”
Named the Most Outstanding Player of the Central Region Tournament, Northwest true freshman Byron Alexander recorded a career-high 21 points, going 6-for-6 from the field and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said it was a great game played by both teams and an entertaining contest.
“We got a little lucky and came away with a big win. I can’t say enough about the heart of our kids. We were not done and we kept battling. It was fun,” McCollum said.
With the Wolves leading 18-6 barely seven minutes into the game, McCollum said the opposing team punched the Bearcats in the mouth throughout the entire contest.
The 12-point deficit is the largest the Bearcats have faced this season.
Trailing 36-35 at the break, the Bearcats took a four-point lead early in the second half at 44-40, only to see the Wolves come back and take a 52-48 advantage with 12:24 to play.
Northern State’s Parker Fox continued to score as he posted seven of his game-high 34 points to push to an 11-point lead with 3:01 to play.
“I wasn’t ready to be done,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, said.
McCollum mentioned some doubt naturally began to creep in.
“When you are down that much, it was a pretty low chance at that point. But with our group and our heart they’ve proven there’s a chance. They just believed. I don’t know if I’ve seen many comebacks like that in any game,” McCollum said.
Then, Hudgins lit up, scoring eight points in a 23-second span to cut into the Wolves’ lead at 78-75 with 1:38 to play.
With :05 on the clock, Hudgins dribbled the ball down the floor and knocked down a step-back three-pointer to tie the contest at 79-79.
In overtime, Northern State only made 1-of-6 shots, until Northern State’s Kobe Busch made a three to give the Wolves their final lead of the game 84-83 with 2:05 remaining.
The Wolves missed a game-tying three-pointer as Isaiah Jackson iced away the victory by sinking two free throws with :09 left to complete the scoring and hand the Bearcats the 91-86 overtime triumph.
Northwest shot 50.8% from the field, including 61.5% in the second half. The Bearcats failed to make a three-pointer in the first half – the first time since Nov. 3, 2018 also against Northern State.
The Elite Eight is set for March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana, and the the bracket will be reseeded by the NCAA Division II men’s basketball committee on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.