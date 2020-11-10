When MIAA basketball returns next Thursday, it will be the first basketball competition across the nation to take place among the NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II levels.
For Northwest men's basketball, it’s an opportunity to pick up where the Bearcats left off after their postseason run as defending national champions was cut short.
Head coach Ben McCollum said instead of focusing on the past, the team has a certain mindset entering the 22-game MIAA season.
“We look at it in terms of making sure that we try to win each day, and so not thinking too far into the future, not thinking that we've arrived, because we have a lot of people back,” McCollum said. “Outside of the motivation that comes with the empty feeling of not being able to defend your national championship, we don't think much about that either. We try to stay very present in what we do.”
The Bearcats return the MIAA Player of the Year in junior Trevor Hudgins, the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year in senior Ryan Hawkins, and the six-time MIAA Coach of the Year in McCollum.
Starter Diego Bernard is also back for his junior season after posting five 20-plus-point games last season and earning a spot on the MIAA All-Defensive squad for the second straight season.
“We're just excited to be able to play basketball again and obviously we have quite a few returners. I'm not sure that that necessarily means a whole lot because every season is different,” McCollum said. “We need to make sure that we have consistent hunger. We need to make sure that we practice well. We need to make sure that we stay present in everything that we do.”
Receiving their highest MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll ranking in eight years at ninth, the Bearcat women’s basketball team is steadily chasing improvement.
“It’s year three for us and our staff. We’ve improved from a win-loss record each of our first two years. I feel like we really improved our culture overall,” Northwest women’s basketball head coach Austin Meyer said.
The Bearcats return six seniors this season, plus three of their top four scorers in seniors Mallory McConkey, Jaelyn Haggard and Kylie Coleman.
“We are going in the right direction,” Meyer said. “It’s such a good league are so many good teams. There's so many good players, there's so many good coaches so in order to make a significant jump in the league, you know, you got to get outside of your comfort zone and put more time in and I think we've done that as a program.”
The Bearcat squads open up their season on the road against Northeastern State on Nov. 19 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.