MARYVILLE, Mo. — With one week remaining until Northwest’s 2021 campaign begins, the Bearcats got their first taste of the season at the Green and White Scrimmage Thursday under the lights at Bearcat Stadium.
“It’s been a long time coming. There’s been a lot of preparation, a lot of energy and emotion building up. This was just a good time for us to come out here and get a little dry run of what we’re going to do next week,” Northwest senior defensive end Sam Roberts said.
The game-like format pitted a Green team loaded with Bearcats starters and veterans against a White squad made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores. The Green team won convincingly, 55-6.
Transfer running back Al McKeller from UIndy scored the first touchdown of the matchup, a 19-yard rush from the All-American.
The Green team continued to impress when senior wide receiver Imoni Donadelle raced in for a score to take a 14-0 lead.
Northwest’s new offense under Todd Sturdy put on a show when the Green team implemented a flea flicker, which saw Braden Wright connect with senior wide receiver Alec Tatum for a 35-yard touchdown.
Others from the Green team who scored in the first half include Wright with a quarterback keeper and Jamar Moya for a touchdown reception to lead 34-6 at the break.
The Bearcats now will spend the next week preparing for Fort Hays State in next week’s season opener on the road.
McKeller said he has high hopes for the season.
“Really just take the team to a national championship and take the Harlon Hill,” McKeller said.
