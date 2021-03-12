A near perfect season found Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball still wishing for more.
The outright MIAA regular season champion Bearcats entered last week’s league tournament championship with only one loss on the season, when they fell in overtime to Washburn at Bearcat Arena.
Two months later, Northwest’s hopes of earning its sixth straight MIAA tournament title were snapped when Washburn handed the Bearcats another loss, this time in buzzer-beater fashion.
Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins said the defeat motivated the squad to stay hungry.
“Every time we’ve played Washburn, we started playing really good afterwards so I think that's one positive to come out of this,” Hawkins said.
Now the Bearcats hit the road for Aberdeen, South Dakota where they make their eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum believes taking every team’s best shot all season long helps to keep the competitive energy alive in the postseason, especially as the Bearcats eye the a trip to the Elite Eight.
“Everybody wants to knock us off, and so I think that helps us in the postseason generally,” McCollum said. “Hopefully losses will help you, hopefully wins help you, you know, hopefully you can improve from all of them.”
Northwest earned the No. 2 seed for the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, and faces No. 6 Missouri Western or No. 3 Washburn in the semifinals on Sunday.
Winning 12 of its last 13 NCAA Tournament games and clinching two national titles in the last four years, the Bearcats hope to keep the trend going.
“Coach McCollum with a week to prepare for a game is pretty dangerous,” Hawkins said. “I think we just got to come with that energy that we've been bringing every day and get ready.”
No. 2 Northwest has a first-round bye and awaits the winner of the No. 3 Washburn versus No. 6 Missouri Western matchup.
The Ichabods and Griffons play Saturday at 8:45 p.m, and the winner advances to take on the Bearcats Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
