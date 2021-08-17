Three-year starter Braden Wright is surrounded by some familiar faces in Northwest’s receiving room ahead of the new season.
Returning three of their top receivers from 2019, the Bearcats’ wide receivers group is led by senior Imoni Donadelle.
Wright’s top target as a transfer in 2019, Donadelle returns for his second season with the team.
“I just want to do whatever I can to help compete,” Donadelle said. “I’m not focused more on me, I’m more so the team. I want to see what we can do as a whole. So whatever I got to do to help that, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Earning Second Team All-MIAA two years ago, Dondadelle started all 14 games at wide receiver, catching at least one pass in all 14 games.
It didn’t take long for Donadelle to quickly find his groove with the Bearcats. He led the team in receptions (40), receiving yards (658), receiving touchdowns (8) and kick return yards (351).
Donadelle exploded onto the Northwest scene by setting the single-game kickoff return yardage record with 174 versus Central Oklahoma.
Also back in the fold are seniors Alec Tatum and Kaden Davis. Tatum racked up 858 yards over the last two years, featuring 18 starts.
Another transfer from 2019 and standing at 6-foot-1, Davis drew three starts at wide receiver, catching 11 passes for 257 yards and averaged a team-high 23.4 yards per reception.
Wright said he’s been impressed with his receivers’ improvement in the offseason.
“They work so hard every day. They make sure their alignments are right. They make sure they know exactly what they’re doing every time so once they get out to the games it actually becomes easier,” Wright said. “They drill it so many times, get so many different looks — that’s how we get to a game week, they will be kind of dialed in on what they’re going to see. So the execution piece for them should just get even easier.”
The tight end room features some change. Replacing Marqus Andrews, the Bearcats brought in transfer John Rolls from Central Missouri.
Competing behind NFL Draft pick Zach Davidson as the No. 2 tight end, Rolls finished with 152 yards receiving in 2019.
Under new offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy, Donadelle said the new and improved offense is coming together.
“I’m excited to just be together, just to try something new, and just try to find our identity quickly, instead of later on in the season,” Donadelle said. “I’m excited for all of us to just work together to just try to reach that end goal.”
